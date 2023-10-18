How Tyler Morris is ‘fearless’ as a punt returner

Through their first seven games of the season, Michigan has given the majority of the punt return reps to two players —Tyler Morris and Jake Thaw.

Thaw’s returned nine punts for 61 yards, while Morris has returned six for 84 yards.

Morris’ best punt return of the season came on Saturday during Michigan’s 52-7 win over Indiana.

“We were confident we were going to get a big punt return,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. “That happened.”

It was a 27-yard return that started with the ball bouncing over Morris’ head. Morris retreated to evade defenders and turned what could have been a loss into a great gain.

“I’m definitely getting more comfortable,” Morris said on Tuesday. “As time goes on, I’m definitely getting more reps, feeling better about it.”

Morris has had other big punt returns this season, including a 30-yard return against Nebraska and 23-yard return versus Bowling Green.

Michigan coaches are feeling good about how the punt return unit is currently trending. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge said they’re “ready for a big one”.

“I think we’re ready to explode on that unit,” Partridge said. “Whether it’s blocks or returns. It’s kind of ready to go.”

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore talked about Morris specifically and what he brings as a returner.

“Caught a few balls where it bounced and then made plays. He’s just got a good feel and I think it takes a special dude back there that’s fearless to do that,” Moore said. “We’re glad we got Tyler.”

Morris has quick-cutting ability, can reach top speed swiftly and is proving to have reliable hands. Morris had a team-high four catches against Indiana for 54 yards and eight receptions for 99 yards on the season. Don’t be surprised if Morris returns a punt or two for a touchdown before the season is over. The ability is there.