MSU player believes they will beat Michigan

Michigan’s 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation. Michigan State’s 2-4 and have lost four games in a row.

However, throw out the record books when it’s a rivalry game. Each team knows the other will give them their all.

For Michigan State cornerback Dillon Tatum, he thinks the Spartans can pull off the upset on Saturday night over the Wolverines in East Lansing.

“You all can doubt us all you want, but we’re going to come out there and give them our best shot,” Tatum said. “This is the game. The game. For real. It’s important. It matters, and it matters the freaking most. We’re going to go out there and ball I believe. And I believe we’re going to win this football game.”

Michigan State's Dillon Tatum on Saturday's showdown against Michigan: "I believe we're going to win this football game." pic.twitter.com/mnDabc7Atv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2023

Tatum doesn’t anticipate MSU going out there and putting together a dud. That coming to fruition, though, does seem a little far-fetched on the surface. Michigan’s currently a 24.5-point favorite and has momentum after winning convincingly last season 29-7.

“We’re not gonna go in and sit there and lay an egg,” Tatum said. “That’s not nothing we do here at Michigan State University. A game like this is very important to everybody that’s came through this school, and we all know that we have to represent to the fullest.”

While Michigan State feels the rivalry is important, the significance of the matchup is never lost on Michigan. They’ll be ready to roll on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

“Ohio State-Michigan, Michigan State and us, it’s kind of like, which one’s more of a rivalry? Sometimes I think it’s the in-state one, because it’s the bragging rights in the state that you live in, state that you go to school for the rest of year,” Michigan running back Blake Corum said. “Does Michigan State or Ohio State mean more? I really don’t know. But, blood, sweat and tears, we’re going to leave it all out there in East Lansing on Saturday. I’m really excited, we’re going to keep Paul.”

Michigan’s 72-38-5 all-time against Michigan State. While Tatum believes Michigan State will win, reality will likely be much different for he and the Spartans. Michigan’s outscoring opponents by an average of 32.7 points per game this season, the best margin in the nation.