Michigan’s unique practice schedule gives players more rest to go all out on Saturdays

For many teams by Week 8 of the college football season, many players are dealing with injuries that limit them in practice. For the Michigan Wolverines, however, the team is relatively healthy with not a single notable player out of practice or limited in games.

Part of this is because most of the starting players are out by the fourth quarter, given the countless blowouts this season. The other part of this is the structure head coach Jim Harbaugh put together for the week of practice: game Saturday, off Sunday and Monday, all out Tuesday through Thursday, and rest Friday before the next game.

For a team that knows the skillset of its players, rest is more important than preparation, which allows the players to feel fresh and ready for each game, and then feel healthy for practice as well.

“The practices have been super intense, super focused, and not a lot of joking around,” offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said. “Our guys are very playful, they’re kids, they have fun, and we let him do that, let them be who they are. But when it comes to practice, they take it very seriously and they’re very intentional with everything they do on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and it just carries over and this week has been no different.”

While the Wolverines haven’t faced the strongest competition yet, their back half of the schedule includes Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland. Because of the way the schedule played out, Michigan has been more focused on preserving players’ health, rather than throwing them into a ton of collisions against non-conference opponents and lower level Big Ten teams.

Still, the Wolverines face the best competition in practice every week.

“Our practices are incredible,” linebackers coach Chris Partridge said. “They’re awesome. I mean, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we are rolling. We are getting after it. We do some good on good with the offense. We run 20-24 plays to start the practice versus the offense and intermingle everything, and these guys are humming, they are flying to the ball. They’re really trying to practice with technique and what they need to, but it’s been great and that has helped. And it’s helped that we can improve throughout the year by being able to do that.

“Teams that are beat up have lulls during the week — they don’t truly improve. We’ve been able to really see improvement throughout the year because of the way we’re able to practice.”

Players are finding a rhythm with this schedule. The starters recognize they can go all out during the first three-quarters of a game because they will have two full days of rest before they go all out in practice. For a team that continues to preach there are no set starters going into each week, the competition is always alive and well.

“We’ve done a good job on Saturdays (where), as a team, we go and we do what needs to be done,” defensive back Mike Sainsristil said. “We handle business the way it should, which allows the starters, the 1s and 2s, to be able to go into Tuesday and Wednesday practices with fresh bodies. So now, you could go out there and you can give your all that practice, you can practice harder because I feel like the harder practices are, the easier games are, and I feel like that’s something that we’ve done very well here for these first seven games.”

Linebacker Mike Barrett added: “I feel like I’m focusing on just the consistency I think throughout the week. I think the biggest thing about those Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday practices is just our ability to get those game moments in practice. And I feel like just locking into that week in and week out and not really getting bored of it or getting repetitive to the point where it goes in one ear out the other and just making a focal point every day, day in and day out with the pillars and things like that — just our way of staying consistent.”

As the Wolverines head to East Lansing this weekend, this repeated preparation is looking to finally pay off. Not only does Michigan want to beat its rivals for another year, but it’s also looking for a National Championship that has been looming the last two seasons.

“I wouldn’t say more intense (than last year),” Moore said. “I’d say more detailed. They practice as hard as they did last year in Tuesday practices and last year’s Wednesday practices. They were all the same. So they’ve taken the same pride, but I think you have older and experienced guys, and they’ve done it more. So I think experience comes with value. So those guys have really practiced at a really high level.”

The Wolverines are facing a Spartans team that has dropped four straight, has eight players out for the season with an injury, and five players have either entered the transfer portal or left the program. For a game with such high emotion given the recent history, as well as the recognition Michigan State has nothing to play for except to ruin Michigan’s playoff hopes, the Wolverines are just trying to keep their heads down and treat this week like any other.

“You can understand and you can see the rivalry and you can understand what’s going on,” Moore said. “But the guys have prepared and practiced yesterday like they did last Tuesday and well executed and practiced super hard, competitive, not combative and continue to do what we’ve been doing.”

Barrett echoed this statement: “We know everybody’s gonna give us the best shot. We know week in and week out, we’re gonna get everyone’s best points. (We) just need to keep guys honest throughout the week, making sure everyone is preparing the same way and watching film the same way. Making sure our Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday practices go the same way and just not getting those drop-offs. Just treat it like no other.”

With one more game until a week off, Michigan will practice today and tomorrow, and then head to East Lansing and play the way it has all season. If the Wolverines can make it through Saturday relatively healthy, they will be set up nicely for the final stretch of their schedule against Purdue, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.