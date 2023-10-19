The Michigan Wolverines enter East Lansing as a heavy favorite against rival Michigan State. The two programs could not be heading in more opposite directions: the Wolverines are undefeated and have their eye on a national championship, while the Spartans are trying to hold their program together after the Mel Tucker fallout and secure their first conference win.

Michigan is coming off another beatdown victory and MSU is trying to rally the troops after blowing a huge fourth quarter lead in Piscataway. The Spartans have been known to do a lot with a little, they’ll need that to be the case on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups for Saturday’s primetime game.

Michigan’s defense vs. Houser/Carter

The Wolverines have been absolutely dominating teams on the defensive side of the ball this season. They currently boast the no. 1 scoring defense and no. 2 total defense in the nation. As MSU ranks outside the top-100 in scoring offense, they will need to have exceptional quarterback and running back play if they want to compete with the Wolverines.

The Spartans have some optimism in their offense after making the quarterback change from Noah Kim to Katin Houser. The freshman out of California made his first career start last week against Rutgers with the offense struggling mightily off a deflating loss at Iowa in which Kim threw three interceptions. It was time to make some adjustments, and a change at quarterback was one of them.

Houser didn’t light the world on fire in the loss at Rutgers, but he was efficient and didn’t turn the ball over. He will be asked to do the same against a Michigan squad with nine interceptions through seven games. Look for experienced defenders such as Mike Sainristil and Will Johnson to bait the freshman into dangerous throws. The Wolverines should be able to continue their interception streak for a sixth-straight game.

The Spartans have a good running back in Nathan Carter. The sophomore has 113 carries for 529 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Carter has three games this season with over 100 yards on the ground and protects the ball with only one fumble through six games. He doesn’t have the same talent and athleticism that Michigan had to deal with two years ago in Kenneth Walker, but he will rack up yards if they give him space.

The Michigan defense will have to find a way to put pressure on Houser early and bottle up Carter. If the run game is stagnant and Houser is forced to move the ball through the air, yards will be hard to come by. The linebackers and secondary will have to be very disciplined and watch for swing passes to the outside, something MSU had much success with in their game against Iowa.

J.J. McCarthy vs. MSU’s secondary

On paper, this matchup heavily tilts in Michigan’s favor. The Wolverines are deeper and more talented at arguably every position. The Spartans have a slim chance of hanging with this Michigan squad, but if they do, it’ll likely be due to turnovers.

J.J. McCarthy is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He has incredible athleticism, speed, and decision making skills. The Wolverines will be relying on him to continuing to perform at that level on Saturday. As painful as it is to think about, Michigan had a favorable matchup against TCU in last year’s playoff semifinal. TCU was giving up a large amount of yards through the air and relied on shootout kind of games to be victorious. McCarthy threw two pick-sixes in that loss, ultimately having a huge impact on the outcome of that game.

McCarthy has done a better job protecting the ball this season, but did have a bad game at home against BGSU, throwing three interceptions in the matchup against the Falcons, allowing them to hang around. If MSU wants to keep this one close, they will likely need a takeaway or two. Running back Blake Corum, who will likely get the bulk of the carries if the game is competitive, is not known to cough up the ball. That means they will likely need to force some interceptions if they want to win the turnover battle.

Defensive backs Angelo Grosse and Jaden Mangham both have a pair of interceptions on the season for the Spartans. They are experienced players, but will be tasked with keeping up with Michigan’s veteran receivers in Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. MSU has played two pass heavy teams this season in Washington and Maryland and got cooked to the tune of 759 total yards through the air between the two of them. If Grosse and Mangham struggle to keep up and the Spartan pass rush isn’t getting home, McCarthy could be headed for a season high in passing yards.

Jim Harbaugh vs. Harlon Barnett

MSU’s firing of head coach Mel Tucker has provided associate head coach Harlon Barnett with the opportunity to fill in as the interim head coach. Barnett served as a defensive coach for the Spartans from 2007 to 2017. He left for a short two-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Florida State before returning to East Lansing. Barnett was dealt a tough hand in maintaining team morale and keeping their recruiting classes together after the Tucker fallout. Barnett will have his hands full in juggling all of that while preparing to coach his first rivalry matchup against the No. 2 team in the country.

The Wolverines seemed a little distracted through their first three games without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. Since Harbaugh has returned, the team has been running like a well-oiled machine. The Wolverines have been dominating inferior opponents on both sides of the ball and look to be a disciplined, well-coached team. Regardless of MSU’s record and struggles this season, Harbaugh will have his team ready to play.

MSU does not boast a dominant defense, but is competent, ranking at No. 35 in the country in total defense. This is no surprise as Barnett is a very defensively minded coach. He knows that Michigan will be a hard team to slow down so it’ll take a coaching masterclass on both sides of the ball to keep up. It will be the responsibility of both Harbaugh and Barnett to keep the emotions of their players in check and focused on the task at hand. After the events that occurred following last year’s matchup, unchecked emotions could swing this contest in either team’s favor.

The Wolverines will be looking to remain undefeated and get out of East Lansing as healthy as possible. The Spartans are fighting for a much-needed victory and to keep their bowl hopes alive. This contest is always viewed as MSU’s biggest game of the season and the Spartans will treat it as such. Players and fans alike view defeating Michigan as the standard for a successful season. The Spartans have nothing to lose and will throw everything they have at Michigan on Saturday night, and that’s enough to make them dangerous.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”