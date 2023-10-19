Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still working on 2024 four-star Boise State WR commit

In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll touch on a four-star wide receiver who Michigan is trying to sway from Boise State, a 2025 quarterback target discussing his interest in Michigan, and the Wolverines extending an offer to a 2025 offensive tackle.

Let’s get into it.

Michigan monitoring situation with Boise State because of four-star WR

Michigan was one of the schools in the running for 2024 four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair when the Burley, Idaho native committed to Boise State in early August. The Broncos haven’t been great this season; through seven games, they’re 3-4 and sit at fifth in the Mountain West standings.

In a video with CBS Sports, 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman said schools are monitoring Bair’s situation, especially if the Broncos finish the year poorly and the seat gets hotter for head coach Andy Avalos.

“There are a lot of schools that had Gatlin Bair on their final list that are paying very close attention to what is transpiring in Boise,” Huffman said. “There are still schools kicking the tires with Bair, most notably Michigan, who was the runner-up for him. They’re still trying to get Bair, even though he committed to the Broncos.”

It should be mentioned that, as Huffman reported, Bair plans on serving his two-year LDS mission after he graduates high school. So even if he swings his commitment to Michigan, fans won’t see him until 2026. That said, considering his upside, it’s definitely a situation worth following.

On the 247Sports composite, Bair is rated just inside the top-40 in his class, rated as the 10th-best wide-receiver and the best player from the state of Idaho. He’s the highest ranked prospect to commit to Boise State in school history.

Four-star QB updates recruitment, Michigan interest

Findlay, Ohio native and 2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery listed Michigan in his top-five back in mid-August. He recently spoke with The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($) about his interest potentially playing in Ann Arbor.

Montgomery was last on campus for this summer’s BBQ at the Big House, where he was able to speak directly with quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.

“That was pretty good,” Montgomery said. “I got to spend the majority of the day with coach Campbell and had some honest conversations with him and my family. So, it went pretty well.”

Montgomery also spoke highly of J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines airing out the ball more. Building a rapport with the coaching staff appears to be a priority for Montgomery, so hopefully Campbell keeps putting in the work to land him.

“Relationships are definitely going to be the biggest thing for me,” Montgomery said. “Not who wants me, but who needs me in their program. Schools are starting to separate because of that. I’ll keep taking game visits and possibly some Junior Days in January to see where I’m most comfortable and go from there.”

Montgomery is rated just outside the top 200 in his class on the composite, rated as the 15th-best quarterback and the eighth-best recruit from his home state. Penn State, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina round out the rest of his top-five.

Michigan fans know how fun it is to land a recruit from that state in particular, and since Montgomery is from a town that’s two hours away from Columbus, you’d think he’d be interested in coming to the Ohio State game, if possible.

Michigan extends offer to 2025 OL, set to visit for The Game

Jack Lange, a 2025 offensive lineman from Eureka, Missouri, announced an offer he recently picked up from the Wolverines.

Lange has yet to be ranked on the composite, but as reported by Allen Trieu with 247Sports ($), he’s set to be ranked sometime this week. Additionally, Trieu reported that Lange will visit Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game next month.

Lange has a great frame and size at 6-foot-8 and 275 pounds. He also has offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and Ole Miss.

Eureka High School should ring a bell for Michigan fans, as former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins came from there, and the head coach he had, Jack Sumner, is now coaching Lange. That connection combined with Michigan’s reputation for developing offensive linemen, should keep the Wolverines in the running to land him.

