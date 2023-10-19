Preseason Profile: Tray Jackson is an X-factor for Michigan on both ends

As part of our pre-season coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

Today, let’s dive into grad transfer Tray Jackson.

Before coming to Michigan

Jackson spent his first season with the Missouri Tigers, averaging 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in just over eight minutes a game.

He then transferred to Seton Hall, where he has played the last three seasons. In his final season with the Pirates, he was an important piece off the bench, averaging 6.5 points on just 4.9 shots and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

One of the better games of his collegiate career happened at the Crisler Center in 2021, when Jackson had 13 points off the bench to help Seton Hall pull of an upset over No. 4 Michigan in the program’s first-ever road win over a non-conference top-five team.

Last season, Jackson was the seventh-leading scorer for a Seton Hall team that finished sixth in the Big East. If Jackson was playing well, so were the Pirates, as they were 6-1 in the seven games Jackson scored 10 points or more.

The Detroit native entered the transfer portal again at season’s end and was the second player to transfer to Michigan this offseason.

Scouting report

The first thing you notice about Jackson is his size. He’s a legit 6-foot-10, making him taller than most of the players he goes against on the wing. He has a solid handle and a pretty jump shot with a quick release. He’s solid as a screener who can making a move in the lane or pop out for a three, and he’s a decent cutter as well.

Jackson has mostly been a bench contributor in college who can excel in short spurts, putting up double-digit points in a hurry while guarding opposing forwards well. He can finish in the mid-range, is a good offensive rebounder, and can finish through contact well. He’s never been a star player, but he has the capability to swing a game by hitting shots in the second unit.

Quotes from Media Day about Jackson

"I think I’m someone who brings value on both ends of the floor, and I think I can create for my teammates...I see myself playing the 3 a little bit more than the 4, but I’m willing to play whatever position my coaches need me to play to go out there and be effective.” -Tray Jackson

“He’s really like a glue guy and a great player. I think this season, people are going to know what Tray is going to do. In my opinion, he’s a great player and he can do great things.” -sophomore forward Youssef Khayat.

Expected role at Michigan this season

Earlier this offseason, it seemed clear he would play the 4 because of his length. But in the hour of practice we saw at Media Day, he was exclusively with the guards. Because of how this roster is made up, he may need to play the 3 out of necessity, with Olivier Nkamhoua, Terrance Williams and Will Tschetter all being potential options at the 4.

Being able to guard multiple positions guarantees Jackson a good amount of minutes, and he may be one of Michigan’s best outside shooters. Coming off the bench in 72 of his 90 collegiate games, he has thrived as a bench player who can guard multiple spots and present the defense with an interesting challenge as a 6-foot-10 wing with a reliable jump shot.

He could end up being the sixth man at Michigan, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Jackson starts at the 3 with Dug McDaniel and Nimari Burnett as the guards, Nkamhoua at the 4 and Tarris Reed Jr. at the 5.

Final Thought

Jackson is a versatile player who can fit into a lot of different lineups for the Wolverines. In terms of positions, small forward is the biggest question mark for Michigan heading into this season. If Jackson can reliably knock down threes, he could earn the bulk of the minutes there and should be on the floor late in games.

