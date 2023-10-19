Betting the Big Ten: Week 8

Sadly, the hot streak we were riding finally ended last week. We only hit on Michigan covering and Iowa taking it to Wisconsin. Maryland was the shocker of the week, as we predicted they’d beat Illinois by 14+ and instead they lost outright. Penn State also continues to seem hellbent on covering the spread at all costs.

All in, we went 2-4 on the week. Burn the tape and move on.

Penn State at Ohio State (-4.5), O/U 45.5, Noon

Penn State remains perfect against the spread after crushing UMass, 63-0. Ohio State is mediocre against the spread but has been horrible at hitting overs. The under has hit in five of Ohio State’s six games this year. However, head-to-head, these two teams have 45 or more points in each of the last five years. I’m torn on the over/under but there’s one thing I’m confident of in this matchup: I don’t trust James Franklin in big games.

The pick: Ohio State -4.5

Rutgers (-5) at Indiana, O/U 40.5, Noon

This line has slowly slid towards Rutgers throughout the week. The Scarlet Knights are 5-1-1 against the spread this year and 3-1 as a favorite. Conversely, Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 1-2 as an underdog. To be frank, it makes me nervous this spread is only five points, because Rutgers should have no trouble with Indiana. I’ll lay the points anyways.

The pick: Rutgers -5

Minnesota at Iowa (-3.5), O/U 31.5, 3:30 p.m.

Like it or not, the Big Ten West now runs through Iowa. Having beaten Wisconsin last week, the Hawkeyes own the tiebreaker with the Badgers and have a significantly easier schedule with no ranked opponents remaining. However, injuries have ravaged the Hawkeyes with Cade McNamara, Erick All and Luke Lachey all out for the season. The Iowa offense has been — and projects to continue to be — atrocious. Minnesota’s offense hasn’t been much better. Give me the comically low under just for fun.

The pick: Under 31.5

Wisconsin (-2.5) at Illinois, O/U 42, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin has officially hit the growing pains section of its offensive scheme switch. The Badgers scored a paltry six points against Iowa and lost Tanner Mordecai due to injury. Illinois is coming off a shocking win over Maryland, but still can’t run the ball. Four of Wisconsin’s six games have hit the under, and four of Illinois’s seven matchups have been under as well.

The pick: Under 42

Northwestern at Nebraska (-12), O/U 41, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska returns home following a trip to Illinois and its bye week. Northwestern is also coming off a bye after defeating Howard. Call me an optimist, but I think Nebraska could make some noise in the Big Ten West in the second half of the season. The Cornhuskers have quietly been stout against the run on defense, and have had some success on the ground offensively. I like Nebraska to win easily here and then win the next two as well to complete a four-game winning streak.

The pick: Nebraska -12

Michigan State at Michigan (-24.5), O/U 48, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State’s struggles have been well documented this year. The Spartans have struggled immensely on offense, and their quarterbacks have been a turnover factory. The defense isn’t bad, but I expect Michigan’s offense to have no problems scoring. Throw in some typical Michigan State trick plays and frippery on offense, and I believe we’re looking at the over here.

The pick: Over 48

