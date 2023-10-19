Three Spartans to watch in Michigan-Michigan State this Saturday

The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines do battle with the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing.

The Spartans have been anything but impressive. After head coach Mel Tucker was dismissed, Michigan State has lost four straight. New leadership has had some issues, including allowing an 18-point come-from-behind win from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway last week.

Michigan State has talent, especially on defense, but to win this game against the vaunted Michigan Wolverines, the Spartans need excellent play out of two underclassmen at key positions on the offensive side.

Here are the three Michigan State players to watch this weekend in East Lansing:

QB Katin Houser

Redshirt freshman Katin Houser will be the first Michigan State underclassman quarterback to start against the Wolverines since 2001. The advantage for the Spartans here is there is very little tape on him at the collegiate level.c

Houser started the first game of his career last week against Rutgers, where he started off really well. He scored three times, twice through the air and once on the ground. He proved rather quickly he could play within the flow of the offense and move the ball down the field.

However, he has completed only 60 percent of his passes this season and has not faced any defense like the Wolverines this season. Houser also disappeared as the game started to get out of hand against Rutgers last week. On the last three drives of the game, he was 1-for-4 for one yard and a sack.

I think this Michigan defense forces the game into Houser’s hands after getting a lead early, and he will have to play really well to keep the Spartans in the game.

RB Nathan Carter

Nathan Carter transferred into East Lansing from UConn, so he actually played against Michigan last season in the Big House. He had only seven touches for a total of 30 yards in that contest because he suffered a shoulder injury in the Big House.

Fast forward to this season where he is the Spartans leading rusher and is on pace for 1,000 yards. Carter is the focal point of the Michigan State offense, earning more than 20 touches a game and averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

But there are legitimate questions if he can do it consistently against good defenses. Against Rutgers last week, Carter ran for 52 yards on 20 carries. Flashback to the Washington game and he had 50 yards on 18 total touches. At the same time, he picked up more than 100 yards against Maryland and Iowa in those two games.

Michigan’s defensive front has been really strong against the run yet again in 2023, allowing only 91 yards per game on the ground despite facing predominantly rushing offenses like Nebraska, Minnesota and Rutgers in three of the last four weeks. If the Spartans can keep this game close, it will be important for them to establish the run and move the ball effectively with their lead back.

LB Cal Haladay

Part of the reason Michigan State’s defense has been so good over the past few years is because of the essential play of junior linebacker Cal Haladay. He had 120 tackles in 2022 and had seven double-digit tackle games, including 19 against Rutgers late in the year.

Haladay is the kind of player that can flip a game on its head. He has two career pick-sixes, and one was against Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh in the Spartans win in the Peach Bowl. He had an interception against Central Michigan in the first week, and scored after recovering a fumble against Iowa:

He had 10 tackles in the Spartans’ win over Michigan in East Lansing in 2021, and another 13 in the Wolverines’ 29-7 win in the Big House last year.

Haladay is the best player on a defense that is ranked inside of the top-30 in college football. If any player can turn this game closer than it should be, it’s him.

