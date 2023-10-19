Michigan being investigated by NCAA for alleged sign stealing

1 p.m. update: The Big Ten Conference has issued a statement that reads, “Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and the University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program. The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The conference will have no further comment at this time.”

1:45 p.m. update: A U-M spokesperson has issued a statement: “The university has been notified by the NCAA, along with the Big Ten, that the NCAA is investigating allegations of play signal stealing by Michigan football. The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday’s game. At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.”

3:45 p.m. update: U-M AD Warde Manuel has issued a statement: “I want to personally assure you that U-M Athletics will offer its complete cooperation to the NCAA in this matter. At the University of Michigan, all of us are committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity for all members of our community. This is the same expectation I have of all coaches, staff, and student-athletes. Given the ongoing investigation, I’ll have no further comments at this time.”

After a feud with the NCAA over the summer over a plethora of things — including buying recruits cheeseburgers — the Michigan Wolverines appear to be battling the organization over a new issue.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellinger, Michigan is now being investigated by the NCAA for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from the in-person scouting of future opponents. The report also states the Big Ten Conference has received notification from the NCAA pertaining to this investigation, but specific details were not immediately given to Yahoo by the conference.

The allegation, according to Yahoo, specifically relates to NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which says: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.” This means a staff member was, in person, scouting a future opponent — or a potential future College Football Playoff opponent — was seen doing so, and was reported for it.

More specifically, it sounds like the person, or people, involved did so by attending games of the teams in question, “In an effort to gather information on the signs they use to call both offensive and defensive plays.” Two Michigan opponents this season told Yahoo they, “Became aware that Michigan knew their play signs.”

Pointed out by On3’s Anthony Broome, one of those teams very well could be Rutgers:

The Yahoo! story says two Michigan opponents this season expressed concern about sign stealing. It's not difficult to figure out who one of them was.https://t.co/4tb8Cy1gMz pic.twitter.com/Uv6kOZEDXk — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 19, 2023

“Well, there’s some stuff going on out there,” Schiano said at halftime on the Big Ten Network broadcast of the game. “So we just got to slow it down a little bit. There’s some things going on that aren’t right as well. So we’ll talk about how to handle it.”

Sign stealing, in its own right, is not illegal in college football, so this all boils down to the allegation of someone scouting a future opponent’s game in person and, more specifically, with electronic devices. The NCAA rulebook states, “Any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited.”

At this point, it’s unclear who exactly is involved in this matter, or what a potential punishment would look like.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

