Social media reactions for newest NCAA investigation into Michigan for alleged sign stealing

According to a recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellinger, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Football team are being investigated by the NCAA for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from scouting future opponents in person.

The Michigan football team isn’t new to controversy, especially after this summer with the investigations surrounding BurgerGate. X, formerly known as Twitter, was filled with reactions from fans and members of the media then, as it is now.

Here are some of the best social media reactions:

If you can’t beat them, accuse them of cheating, says Dave Portnoy

As somebody who was king of football mountain for 2 decades and has 6 rings there is no clearer sign Mich is back than this. When they can't beat you on the field they resort to petty headlines. That's why I squealed with delight when I saw this story. It's great to be king https://t.co/xtCKX3isF2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 19, 2023

Gee, I wonder who is accusing Michigan of sign stealing...

The Yahoo! story says two Michigan opponents this season expressed concern about sign stealing. It's not difficult to figure out who one of them was.https://t.co/4tb8Cy1gMz pic.twitter.com/Uv6kOZEDXk — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 19, 2023

A solid point from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner

The distinction here is important. I've wondered for years if there's actually a penalty for sign stealing as I've never talked to a coach who didn't complain about it.



HOWEVER -- scouting opponents in person ... would be something else. https://t.co/dfJp6psuiI — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 19, 2023

Michigan’s top opponents so far

A super serious, scientific power ranking of Michigan's opponents so far this season:

1) Complacency

2) Unusual NCAA investigations

3) Rutgers in the first quarter

4) Indiana in the first quarter — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 19, 2023

Did they really need to steal signs to be 7-0 so far?

And did they really need to steal signs for BGSU, ECU, UNLV, Nebraska, Rutgers, Minnesota, and MSU?



Let's be real here people. https://t.co/DZRxU3g8ZR — Brandon Knapp (@BKnappBlogs) October 19, 2023

Maybe Ohio State needs to start stealing signs...

Steal this sign losers pic.twitter.com/4maqmODJNG — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) October 19, 2023

Nebraska’s loss finally makes sense, he said sarcastically

Nebraska’s loss to Michigan finally makes sense https://t.co/QcgEL11GCR — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) October 19, 2023

Got to love seeing funny Shaq photos

Him Jarbaugh watching other teams signals during his 3 game suspension pic.twitter.com/fTxeWFvx6m — MaizeandGoBlue (@maizeandgoblue) October 19, 2023

The NCAA has all eyes on the Wolverines

Has the cheeseburger investigation been closed yet?

michigan football, out of context pic.twitter.com/WIDu4X0Z7j — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 19, 2023

All my homies, including my colleague Trevor Woods, hate the NCAA

The NCAA operates through a series of leaks to media members without providing full context of accusations against Michigan.



Michigan isn't permitted to comment on allegations which leads to the NCAA being able to shape the narrative.



In short, the NCAA remains pathetic. — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 19, 2023

Some excellent points from MGoBlog

The sign stealing thing is weird because:

1. why bother stealing signs from Rutgers and Nebraska

2. Michigan hasn't had many explosives on offense

3. their defense barely blitzes and those blitzes have not been particularly effective — mgoblog (@mgoblog) October 19, 2023

Is it possible we have some sore losers on our hands?

Summary of what’s happening:



A couple teams complained that Michigan knew their signs (which is totally legal). Since the NCAA hates Harbaugh they’re opening an investigation to see if Michigan sent staffers in person to steal teams signs.



This is absolute madness — Richard (Not Down Bad Right Now) (@umichwolverine1) October 19, 2023

Maybe Michigan has been stealing signs in Columbus...

BREAKING: Hearing that Michigan STOLE Ohio State’s offensive and defensive playbooks last year. Complete images shown below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xX2vnvIke4 — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) October 19, 2023

Our friends at Blue By 90 chime in

Article Headline:



"Michigan is under NCAA investigation for sign-stealing."



In the article:



"Sign-stealing is not illegal and has been part of the sport forever."



— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) October 19, 2023

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”