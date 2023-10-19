 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions for newest NCAA investigation into Michigan for alleged sign stealing

Social media is always very entertaining in times like these.

By Kellen Voss
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to a recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellinger, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Football team are being investigated by the NCAA for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from scouting future opponents in person.

The Michigan football team isn’t new to controversy, especially after this summer with the investigations surrounding BurgerGate. X, formerly known as Twitter, was filled with reactions from fans and members of the media then, as it is now.

Here are some of the best social media reactions:

If you can’t beat them, accuse them of cheating, says Dave Portnoy

Gee, I wonder who is accusing Michigan of sign stealing...

A solid point from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner

Michigan’s top opponents so far

Did they really need to steal signs to be 7-0 so far?

Maybe Ohio State needs to start stealing signs...

Nebraska’s loss finally makes sense, he said sarcastically

Got to love seeing funny Shaq photos

The NCAA has all eyes on the Wolverines

Has the cheeseburger investigation been closed yet?

All my homies, including my colleague Trevor Woods, hate the NCAA

Some excellent points from MGoBlog

Is it possible we have some sore losers on our hands?

Maybe Michigan has been stealing signs in Columbus...

Our friends at Blue By 90 chime in

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...