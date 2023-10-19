Michigan’s 7-0 and the No. 2 team in the nation and are just two days away from a rivalry game in East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. And now courtesy of the NCAA there’s drama surrounding the Michigan program yet again. This time the NCAA is investigating allegations of play signal stealing by Michigan.

The NCAA doesn’t have specific rules or penalties against sign-stealing and it’s hard telling if the allegations against Michigan can be proven. The Big Ten Conference was proactive and notified Michigan opponents of the allegations and Michigan State’s initial response sounds completely baffling.

Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn and Austin Meek, Michigan State initially considered not playing Michigan Saturday night because of the sign-stealing allegations.

“Upon learning of the pending investigation, Michigan State initially warned the Big Ten it might consider not playing Saturday’s game out of concern for health and safety for its players, according to two sources briefed on those conversations. On Thursday morning, MSU confirmed it will play the game.”

If Michigan State did in fact, make this type of power play and threatened to pull out of the game on Saturday it would be entirely laughable. While MSU came to their senses a day later and said they will play, this report won’t be forgotten by Michigan and the rest of the college football world.

We are living in strange days and Michigan will have to rise above the noise.

