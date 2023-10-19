Alcohol sales at basketball and hockey games, improvements for football, basketball facilities approved

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan Board of Regents officially approved alcohol sales at basketball and hockey games The approved vote was unanimous, making it possible for alcohol to be at Crisler and Yost as soon as Jan. 1, 2024.

Also approved were improvements to the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball respective facilities.

In a press release, the university is, “Still considering the various ways to use revenue from the sale of alcohol, if the licenses are approved by the state.”

In a report from Sam Dodge of MLive.com, U-M Regent Jordan Acker said that U-M officials will evaluate the alcohol sales at basketball and hockey games before approving liquor licenses at Michigan Stadium for football games. Acker took to Twitter to further explain, saying, “I think I’d like to see how things go at hockey and basketball before we make a final decision on the Big House for 2024.” However, he did tell MLive earlier this summer it is “an inevitability” that alcohol will be sold at football games.

Other in-state schools Michigan State, Western Michigan, Grand Valley State University and Eastern Michigan University have already been selling alcohol at sporting events this fall. This past summer, the state of Michigan passed a bill that provided colleges the ability to sell alcohol at sports venues.

The Board of Regents also approved improvements to be made for the locker rooms at Schembechler Hall and William Davidson Player Development Center, which is where the men’s and women’s basketball teams practice and other game-day facilities.

The Schembechler Hall project — which has an estimated cost of $14 million and will be paid for by Athletic Department gifts — will renovate approximately 14,000 square feet, “To create an expanded locker room and make improvements to the locker, shower and team areas.” The work is estimated to be done by next summer.

The William Davidson Player Development Center project has an estimated cost of about $10 million and will also be funded by Athletic Department gifts. This will renovate approximately 11,500 square feet of space, “To create an expanded locker room and make improvements to the locker, shower, team and support areas.” It will also include architectural, electrical and mechanical work. This work is expected to be done next fall.

Architectural firm Integrated Architecture, based out of Troy, Michigan, will handle the design work for both projects.

Schebechler Hall was last renovated in 2009, while the William Davidson Player Development Center was last updated in 2011.