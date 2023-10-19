Jim Harbaugh releases statement, has no knowledge of signal-stealing allegations

On Thursday afternoon news broke that the NCAA was investigating the Michigan Football program regarding allegations that Michigan stole hand signals from opposition teams.

Hours later, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a statement about the allegations.

Harbaugh's statement indicates he has no knowledge of what is being alleged. Read the statement below.

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.”

Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, also had a statement of his own on the matter.

“I’ve spoken to Coach Harbaugh about what we’ve read in the sports news and if NCAA rules allowed him to make a public statement I am sure he would deny having any knowledge of what was reported.”

The NCAA has had a bloodlust for going after the Michigan program in ridiculous and unprecedented ways in recent months and there’s a very strong chance their allegations are unfounded and overblown. In fact, the NCAA even violated their own rules by commenting on a pending investigation into the program back in August.

There are likely many developments to follow this one, but Harbaugh’s made it clear — he doesn’t know what the heck the NCAA is talking about and is willing to cooperate to help the process.