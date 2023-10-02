The Michigan Wolverines put together their most complete game of the year on Saturday when they went to Nebraska and whipped the Cornhuskers 45-7. It was another dominating performance that saw the Wolverines once again not play their starters in the fourth quarter. J.J. McCarthy actually exited halfway through the third quarter and most of the starters were on the bench shortly after.

The win was impressive for the Wolverines and the computers are starting to give them a little bit more love as they moved up to No. 8 in the latest ESPN FPI. They are still too low for most fans, but they did move up four spots after the win.

Ohio State is still at the top spot despite not playing on Saturday, but the Buckeyes get a tricky game next weekend as they host undefeated Maryland.

Oklahoma remained at No. 2 after blowing out Iowa State 50-20. Alabama, with one loss, stayed at No. 3 after their easy win over Mississippi State.

Texas came in at No. 4 after beating Kansas easily at home and Penn State rounds out the top five after they recovered from a slow start to beat Northwestern 41-10.

Oregon and Georgia come in at six and seven respectively as the Bulldogs, like the Wolverines, continue to not be loved by the computers.

Wisconsin is the next Big Ten team in the rankings as they come in at No. 24 and Maryland is right behind them at No. 25. The Terrapins have been really good this year and get their chance to show the country just how good they are this week with their trip to Columbus.

The Wolverines will probably continue to not get much love as they take on a struggling Minnesota team next Saturday night. Again the computers may not think much of the Wolverines, but if they keep winning they will be just fine.