Snap counts, PFF scores for Michigan's 45-7 victory over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines inflicted a resounding beatdown over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday to the tune of several key contributions from some of their biggest playmakers. It was undoubtedly the team’s most dominant victory of the 2023 season to date, and the recent data collected from Pro Football Focus appears to echo that sentiment, with several Wolverines receiving exemplary remarks across the board.

Here is this week’s PFF breakdown:

Offense

LaDarius Henderson - 58 / 59.2

Zak Zinter - 57 / 75.0

Drake Nugent - 57 / 67.5

J.J. McCarthy - 45 / 80.0

Trevor Keegan - 45 / 60.2

Karsen Barnhart - 45 / 78.5

AJ Barner - 38 / 75.9

Colston Loveland - 34 / 64.1

Trente Jones - 33 / 74.4

Cornelius Johnson - 32 / 75.0

Giovanni El-Hadi - 30 / 56.5

Donovan Edwards - 28 / 53.8

Tyler Morris - 26 / 55.4

Blake Corum - 25 / 68.6

Roman Wilson - 24 / 89.6

Darrius Clemons - 23 / 74.6

Fredrick Moore - 20 / 54.2

Max Bredeson - 20 / 64.5

Semaj Morgan - 18 / 55.8

Andrew Gentry - 18 / 65.9

Noah Stewart - 18 / 62.8

Jeffrey Persi - 18 / 61.7

Karmello English - 17 / 55.0

Marlin Klein - 15 / 56.9

Josh Beetham - 15 / 57.6

Jack Tuttle - 13 / 68.1

Peyton O’Leary - 12 / 72.1

Jayden Denegal - 10 / 73.4

Leon Franklin - 10 / 67.6

Kalel Mullings - 8 / 84.2

Davis Warren - 7 / 53.0

Tavierre Dunlap - 6 / 61.4

Initial reaction: Roman Wilson almost immediately jumps out and smacks you in the face here. The star wideout played yet another close to perfect game, grading out spectacularly with an 89.6 off his 24 snaps. Also, factoring into that score? A ridiculous touchdown reception courtesy of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who also came away with an 80.0 grade after yet another efficient showing.

Surprises: AJ Barner continues to be one of the most utilized Wolverines on the offensive roster. The former Indiana Hoosier has account for 186 snaps through the first five weeks of the regular season, good for seventh-most on the entire team. He also possesses the best run-block grade of any Wolverine, with the aggregate grading him out at an astounding 81.8.

Defense

Josh Wallace - 43 / 64.8

Will Johnson - 33 / 45.8

Keon Sabb - 31 / 59.9

Jaylen Harrell - 27 / 69.7

Junior Colson - 27 / 73.2

Makari Paige - 26 / 59.2

Kris Jenkins - 26 / 72.6

Ernest Hausmann - 25 / 43.7

Rayshaun Benny - 23 / 80.8

Derrick Moore - 21 / 91.6

Josaiah Stewart - 20 / 64.9

Quinten Johnson - 20 / 61.8

Michael Barrett - 19 / 87.6

Braiden McGregor - 18 / 86.3

Kenneth Grant - 17 / 72.3

Rod Moore - 17 / 69.7

Cam Goode - 16 / 56.3

Mike Sainristil - 16 / 53.6

Jaydon Hood - 14 / 71.5

DJ Waller Jr. - 13 / 68.2

Keshaun Harris - 10 / 56.9

Jyaire Hill - 9 / 58.1

Trey Pierce - 9 / 58.1

Cameron Brandt - 6 / 63.7

TJ Guy - 6 / 63.2

Reece Atteberry - 6 / 56.6

Christian Boivin - 5 / 63.1

Amorion Walker - 4 / 62.8

Micah Pollard - 2 / 24.8

Initial reaction: The defensive line had one of its most dominant showings to date, and this week’s grades are consistent with just that. Derrick Moore leads the charge this week, grading out to a near-perfect defensive player grade of 91.6, while Braiden McGregor put together one of his most complete efforts of the season. The junior finally got home with his first sack of the season, while also contributing with a batted pass that ended up in the hands of fellow defensive lineman, Kenneth Grant.

Surprises: This week’s biggest surprise is PFF’s rating of none other than Will Johnson. The former five-star cornerback draws all the wrong attention from the aggregate this week, scoring out to an abysmal 45.8 defensive player grade. The biggest impact on that number for Johnson? A 43.8 grade in coverage for the star-corner.