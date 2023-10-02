Kickoff time, TV network announced for Michigan vs. Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road for the second straight week this upcoming weekend to take on Minnesota, but they will return to the friendly confines of the Big House the following week to take on the Indiana Hoosiers.

The kickoff time and TV information have been released, and fans who enjoy an afternoon game are in for a treat. As announced on Monday, the Wolverines and Hoosiers will do battle at Michigan Stadium at 12 p.m. on FOX.

Week 7⃣ @bigten kickoff times and networks pic.twitter.com/JvTRdboAeQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 2, 2023

The Wolverines traveled to Indiana last year and won a highly contested game, 31-10. Despite it being a three-score game, it was a lot closer than what the box score suggests. It was actually tied, 10-10, at halftime, so the Wolverines had to come out of the break firing on all cylinders.

They did just that, outscoring Indiana, 21-0, in the second half led by a strong effort from J.J. McCarthy (304 yards, three touchdowns), Blake Corum (124 yards, one touchdown) and Ronnie Bell (11 receptions, 121 yards). The defense also stepped up last season, giving up just 222 total yards, racking up 10 tackles for loss and sacking Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak seven times.

Despite all the good that came in that second half last season, the Hoosiers always play Michigan tough, even when they aren’t expected to be good. Jim Harbaugh will have to have his guys as ready as ever for Tom Allen’s crew.