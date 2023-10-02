Josaiah Stewart named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

After his performance in the win over Nebraska, Michigan Wolverines esge Josaiah Stewart was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Five tackles and a pair of sacks earn @josaiah_stewart B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GDhGgtrnjI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 2, 2023

Stewart is the first Michigan player this season to receive a weekly reward by the conference. Against the Cornhuskers on Saturday, he set a new career-high for tackles (five) — which led the Wolverines — and he also recorded his first two sacks as a Wolverine.

Despite Michigan facing the No. 1 rushing offense, Stewart was a part of a defense that only allowed 106 yards on the ground.

Stewart is the first defensive player on the Wolverines to earn Defensive Player of the Week since Aidan Hutchinson in 2021, who was honored after Michigan’s win against Ohio State.

Saturday’s win was Stewart’s sixth collegiate game with more than 1.0 sacks. Over 29 games with Coastal Carolina and Michigan, Stewart has 92 total tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Stewart has been an essential addition from the transfer portal for this Michigan defense, with this honor proving his worth to the front seven. If he continues putting up dominant games like the one, he should be able to collect plenty of accolades from the conference.