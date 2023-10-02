Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Minnesota press conference

The Michigan football team may have had its most dominant win of the season on Saturday when the Wolverines went to Lincoln and defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 45-7. Now 2-0 in Big Ten play, head coach Jim Harbaugh was very pleased with how his team handled business on the road.

During his weekly media availability on Monday, Harbaugh gave credit to a lot of players for the win, spoke about various programs his coaching staff implemented and looked ahead to Minnesota this upcoming weekend.

Here is what Harbaugh had to say:

Harbaugh spoke on Roman Wilson’s two touchdowns, including one where he pinned the ball on the defender’s helmet: “Yeah, that was that was incredible. When somebody makes a great play, we put a picture up in our team room. And now we’re going to do a three-in-one collage because that play just needs three different pictures to really show how good it was. And the second one he made was really great, too. I love the way he’s playing. He’s getting a lot of attention now. And he’s still winning, still finishing plays and blocking.”

Harbaugh then went around, giving praise to all the offensive position groups: “Same with the tight ends. Talk about a group that’s really playing well, and Colston Loveland is sometimes getting double-teamed out there. You can see that major attention is on Colston. He’s so unselfish. Every team has to block to get other guys open. AJ Barner really stepping up, and Max Bredeson continues to have another great game, too. The backs played really well. All three, Corum, Edwards, and Kallel are a completely unselfish group in a position where it’s hard to be unselfish.” Harbaugh even alluded to getting Kalel Mullings more touches going forward.

Harbaugh also focused on the play from J.J. McCarthy: “(J.J.) had one of his best games. He’s just so efficient in how he plays the game and what he does for our offense, he really makes it go. But also, completely unselfish. You see some quarterbacks aren’t. Four to six touchdowns a game and he’s just so locked in on on winning and being efficient for the team and contributing to the team. It’s it’s a beautiful thing.”

Harbaugh also gave credit to the backup quarterbacks for leading two scoring drives late in the game: “And the rest of the quarterbacks, Jack Tuttle, Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren, I thought they were they were really, really good too. I thought we made a real big step and improvement when our two’s went into the game that we still put up a field goal drive and a touchdown drive.”

Harbaugh spoke on how the team committed zero penalties on Saturday: “Really disciplined. (The key) is really knowing the situation, having situational awareness, football awareness, and rules. Our guys do a great job of taking the coaching and they’re super excited about situations, they’ve learned so much — they’re excited to learn that stuff to stimulate the whole team, so we work on that daily and training camp. We devote a meeting a week to situational awareness.”

Harbaugh then gave some injury updates: “(Rod Moore is) progressing really well. There are so many times we have guys that are working through something. That’s that’s football. It’s lucky when you come out of the game as healthy as we did coming out of this game. But you can rest assured that there are multiple guys that are working through something. Myles Hinton is working through something, so (LaDarius Henderson) is playing. He’s shown to be a great player, a team player, very unselfish guy. But so is Trente (Jones). So are Andrew Gentry and Jeff Persi, there are just so many good guys in there. Just want to see them out there.”

On what he’s seen from Minnesota: “Another really good defense, really stout. The quarterback is really coming along and has a tremendous ability to run the ball. Physical team, it’s an emotional, fired-up type of team. (PJ Fleck) does a great job. I always can tell they’re confident no matter what the stakes are, or the odds are, I’ve seen the way they play. They play hard, and it’s all it’s all you can ever ask for as a coach.”

Harbaugh on the entire Michigan team knowing about the history of the Little Brown Jug and how they know what is expected of them in a trophy game: “Many of the guys know what (the Little Brown Jug) is about and it’s a priority for us. Get the best grades, win the most awards and trophies, and excel at football.”

With five games down, including two conference games, Michigan is well into the season. While there will be tougher competition down the road, the Wolverines will continue to keep their focus on the week ahead until they reach all of their goals for the season.