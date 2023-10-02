Jim Harbaugh says Michigan’s ‘better at playing with pain’

Michigan’s 5-0 and they’re a healthy team following their 45-7 win over Nebraska.

While there are some players with bumps and bruises, they've defied the odds this season and haven't had many players on the shelf.

“There’s so many times that we have guys that are working through something. That’s football. It’s rare, it’s lucky when you come out of a game as healthy as we did coming out of this game,” Harbaugh said. “You can rest assured there’s somebody, multiple guys that are working through something.”

Harbaugh applauded Michigan players and their ability to get on a fast track to recovery.

“Guys defy human capacity to play sometimes. Definitely almost superhero, superhuman in that way. They get the treatment, they get the rehab, they find a pad that protects them,” Habaugh said. “The ability to cut that time of whatever it would be for a normal person. Football players seem to have that ability. Some even more than others. Mike Sainristil right now, it’s freaky. It’s freaky in that way. The Green brothers (Gemon, German) are like that. I think I was like that.”

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and team nutritionist Abigail O’Connor aid the Michigan team in staying in tip-top shape. For example, temperatures were over 94 degrees in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday and Harbaugh said it seemed like the team could have played in back-to-back games because they are so well conditioned. Of course, there’s a bit of luck involved when it comes to injuries or lack thereof -- but Michigan must be doing something right.

Some people let pain do them in, others turn pain into fuel. And that’s what Michigan’s doing.

“It doesn’t make you a better person. It doesn’t make you a better anything, just better at playing with pain and coming back faster than other people. That’s the only thing that really makes you better than somebody. Not saying we’re better than people, just better at playing with pain.”

To paraphrase Jesse Ventura, Michigan doesn’t have time to bleed.