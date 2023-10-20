Roundtable: Michigan at Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines roll into East Lansing this weekend at 7-0 to take on the 2-4 Michigan State Spartans. The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line — as are bragging rights in the state for the next year — so this game is highly important for a multitude of reasons.

Maize n Brew staff members are back to preview the upcoming game and discuss more in this week’s Roundtable.

Another week, another blowout. Michigan mopped the floor with another Big Ten opponent, with last week’s victim being Indiana. After a rough first quarter, the Wolverines turned it on and won, 52-7. What was one main takeaway you had from that game?

Von: The Wolverines responded to adversity in the best possible way — by ripping off 52 straight points to win in blowout fashion. They also faced some adversity a few weeks ago against Rutgers in the Big Ten opener, so we have now seen them come back from a deficit twice this season. If for some reason the Wolverines get down in the games against Penn State and/or Ohio State, Michigan fans should be confident they will at least put together a decent comeback and not completely lay down.

Kellen: J.J. McCarthy’s chemistry with his pass catchers is off the charts. He found Roman Wilson for that score to make it 14-7, and then a bit later, he was able to roll out and make a defender choose before throwing it to Loveland in a schoolyard-esque play. He’s the most fun quarterback to watch at Michigan since Denard Robinson.

Nick: It continues to impress me how unfazed this team is when things don’t go its way. In the Minnesota game, it seemed like the defense was able to flip a switch to stop the stretch run play. Something similar happened this week, as Michigan was quickly able to adjust to the success Indiana was having with quick throws. Even when the Michigan offense was struggling, all it took were some simple throws from J.J. McCarthy and a few runs from Blake Corum to get things moving. When things are looking bleak, this team sticks to its fundamentals and is able to get the results its looking for.

Erik: Michigan continues to look poised after getting punched in the mouth early, and I continue to be impressed by how quickly the coaching staff makes necessary adjustments. You’ll see most teams appear to be in disarray until they come out of halftime with a different game plan, Michigan is able to do that after a couple possessions. The Wolverines stuck to their game plan of mixing the pass and run, while the defense smothered the Hoosiers. If a team thinks they have this Wolverine team figured out after a successful drive, they are in for a rude awakening.

Adam: The way the Wolverines didn’t panic when the first quarter did not go their way. The offense looked unprepared for two drives and the defense took a couple drives to figure out what Indiana was doing. The Wolverines made some adjustments, stayed the course and did what they have been doing all year long.

Matt: This is not an ordinary Michigan football team. Historically, Michigan has struggled with Indiana before eventually pulling out an ugly win. This game had all the makings of another similar game after the first quarter. Instead, the Wolverines rattled off 52 unanswered. I don’t know how many other historical Michigan teams could have won so convincingly given the elements and the ugly, ugly start to the game.

Andrew: The adjustments. Sherrone Moore and Jesse Minter are chess masters aligning their pieces to counter whatever challenge is presented. After the first quarter, both coaches changed their strategies and domination ensued on both sides of the ball.

Now we turn our attention to the first rivalry game of the year for Michigan, as it heads down the street to East Lansing to take on a reeling MSU team that just blew an 18-point fourth quarter lead to Rutgers (LOL). What was your reaction to that blown lead?

Von: On last week’s Pick’em Podcast, I had the Spartans covering the spread. They did just that, and still lost — that’s what I call the best of both worlds. All in all, I was very happy to see them blow that lead.

Kellen: That’s the kind of thing that happens when you have a lack of leadership and your team isn’t well coached. Not to mention, as down as the Big Ten appears to be, Rutgers has been solid.

Nick: What a shame. Not really. But to be honest, I wasn’t all too shocked that something like that happened. Michigan State is currently a ship without a captain, as it lost Mel Tucker earlier in the year, while Rutgers is a more well-coached team more readily able to respond in the face of adversity. However, I also think this can carry over into the matchup with Michigan, as the Spartans have now lost four straight and are coming back home to play their Super Bowl with nothing really to lose. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them act with some frustration and desperation.

Erik: I was shocked. When I saw how large of a lead the Spartans had, I was convinced they were going to pull it off. As Rutgers began chipping away, I figured MSU would be able to hold on and survive. A win for the Spartans would have provided them with some momentum heading into this game, but instead they have to reflect on blowing that lead. That likely won’t provide them with much confidence heading into Saturday’s game.

Adam: I was more surprised the Spartans had an 18-point lead to begin with. Their season is a mess right now.

Matt: I struggled to believe it. It wasn’t just that they blew an 18-point lead, it was how quickly it all went down that amazed me. Not only did they blow the lead, but they blew it all in the fourth quarter and Rutgers still had time remaining to chew up 7:05 of clock at the end of the game. Amazing.

Andrew: L-O-L.

MSU is clearly having a rough year on and off the field. Does it bring you joy to see the Spartans in such disarray, or would you rather have them be competitive to keep the rivalry entertaining?

Von: I am all about Ohio State being good to keep that rivalry fun and interesting, but I could not give any less of a shit about MSU. The Spartans are getting what they deserve after last year’s incident in the tunnel after the game, so I have zero remorse for that program as it currently stands.

Kellen: It doesn’t really bring me joy honestly; I feel bad for the players there, who did nothing wrong. It’s not their fault that this season is in disarray, that’s Mel Tucker’s fault. MSU-Michigan is always more fun with both teams are good, so I hope they find a good coach and they are able to build back up in a few years.

Nick: I agree with both of these sentiments. I never want to see Michigan State do well, but it would still be more entertaining if the rivalry were competitive. Especially in a season like this where Michigan’s schedule has been picked apart and labeled soft, it would be more beneficial if this were a quality ranked opponent that could boost Michigan’s resume. Still, if things play out like I think most people expect it to, it should result in Paul Bunyan staying in Ann Arbor, which is always a good thing.

Erik: I would like to say that I prefer to see both teams at their best, but I just can’t. Growing up in Michigan, the Spartan fanbase joyfully celebrated the dog days of Wolverine football. Although competitive games are fun to watch, I would much rather see Michigan rotate backups in late in the third quarter. Makes for more relaxing entertainment.

Adam: I love the fact they are having a rough year on the field. I never want to see our hated rivals having a good year. The rivalry is always entertaining no matter how good the teams are. The off the field stuff, though, I don’t ever wish to see that for any team. Be bad off the field all you want, but the other stuff is just bad for everybody.

Matt: Given that Big Ten expansion is coming, we will be no short on entertainment in the coming years. I have no qualms with blowout victories each and every year in this rivalry.

Andrew: “I find a lot of the things they do amusing. They need to check themselves sometimes. Let’s just remember, pride comes before the fall. ... They want to mock us, I’m telling them, it’s not over. They want to print that crap all over their locker room, it’s not over and it’ll never be over here. It’s just starting. ... I’m very proud of our football team, and I’m very proud of the way our football team handled themselves after the game as well. You don’t have to disrespect people. If they want to make a mockery of it, so be it. Their time will come.” - Mark Dantonio.

Pride came before the fall for the Spartans, and Saturday is Michigan State’s day of reckoning.

Give us one bold prediction for tomorrow’s matchup.

Von: After scoring his first touchdown of the season last week against Indiana, Donovan Edwards scores TWO touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — and has his best game of the season with 100 all-purpose yards against MSU.

Kellen: The first touchdown of the game is a pick-six from Will Johnson, just like the Minnesota game.

Nick: I think Michigan State has some early success, similar to how last year’s game played out. This game is Michigan State’s Super Bowl, so despite the fact it has struggled over the last four games and is without a head coach, I still think the Spartans come out swinging (maybe literally) and maybe not give Michigan a scare, but be able to hang around for the first quarter or half of the game.

Erik: I think Michigan holds the Spartans to under 200 yards of total offense. Michigan will be looking to make a statement after the events that occurred following last year’s game, and what better time to do it than in their house on primetime television?

Adam: Michigan finally gets their first shutout of the year. This game means more and the defense is going to be fired up and completely shut down the Spartans.

Matt: Donovan Edwards crests 100 yards rushing for the first time this season. Edwards has struggled mightily this season, but the combination of scoring his first touchdown last week and an in-state rivalry is enough to get him back on his feet.

Andrew: This will be the most lopsided Michigan victory over MSU since 2002’s 49-3 win.

Prediction time! Give us your final score and reason why.

Von: This one on paper shouldn’t be close, but you never know with this rivalry. I still have this one as a blowout, with Michigan winning, 45-10, but the Wolverines should not take this MSU team, or any team for that matter, for granted.

Kellen: Michigan dominates time of possession and the runs the ball down MSU’s throat. Michigan wins, 42-7, and escapes East Lansing without a fight in the tunnel or being hit by any batteries.

Nick: I’ll go with 35-10, Michigan. I think Katin Houser looked solid for the first part of the game against Rutgers and will be able to ride that momentum and the home crowd early in the game. Like I previously said, I think this one could be close early, with something like a 14-7 or 14-10 halftime score, but Michigan will be able to make the right adjustments at the half and dominate the remainder of the game to push its record to 8-0.

Erik: I think the Spartans will show some fight; what do they have to lose? They are already unlikely to make a bowl game. I expect some offensive trickery, but Michigan is ultimately more talented and significantly deeper at every position. The Wolverines should cruise to another easy victory with the backups getting some rivalry game experience. Michigan wins, 48-10.

Adam: After the game last year was ugly, Michigan is going to take out of some frustration and overwhelm the Spartans. Michigan wins easily yet again, 45-0.

Matt: Michigan 42, MSU 10. MSU will start the game out hot with a Dantonio-era scripted drive to start the game, but after that, the Michigan defense will put the clamps on the Spartan offense as J.J. McCarthy and the passing offense carve through a depleted Spartan secondary.

Andrew: The Wolverines are motivated to make a statement against a rival, and that is bad news for a Michigan State team in search of a reliable quarterback, running game, and team identity. Michigan will keep the starters in just long enough to sure this one up, but most will barely see the fourth quarter. Once the momentum starts for the Wolverines, an avalanche will ensue and Michigan will finally obtain that elusive shut out. 59-0.

