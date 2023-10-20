Pick’em Podcast Week 8: Will Penn State (+4.5) upset Ohio State in Columbus?

The game of the week in college football in Week 8 is undoubtedly No. 7 Penn State traveling to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State. This game has major implications in the Big Ten East and will begin to create some separation in the division. The Nittany Lions come into the game as 4.5-point underdogs, so will they pull off the upset this weekend?

Von, Luke and Dan pick against the spread from that game and more in this week’s Pick’em Podcast! Below are all eight games picked, and their respective spreads.

No. 8 Texas (-23.5) @ Houston

Clemson (-3) @ Miami

Washington State @ No. 9 Oregon (-20.5)

No. 17 Tennessee @ No. 11 Alabama (-9)

No. 14 Utah @ No. 18 USC (-7)

No. 16 Duke @ No. 4 Florida State (-14.5)

No. 7 Penn State @ No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5)

No. 2 Michigan (-24.5) @ MSU

