Even before the tunnel incident, this was never a game I enjoyed. It certainly does not seem like a game Jim Harbaugh enjoys either, with the Michigan Wolverines just 4-4 against the Michigan State Spartans since Harbaugh took over. There are reasonable explanations for all four losses, but the fact of the matter is that Michigan has underperformed in this rivalry.

Now we come to Saturday with two teams who would be very justified in focusing elsewhere. The Wolverines are still three weeks away form their first real contest of the season, and the Spartans are ready for the offseason to begin their coaching search (and transfer portal shopping). Additionally, now both teams are in the news for off-field issues.

All of this adds up to perhaps a game that neither team wants to play, but that does not necessarily give an advantage to Michigan. While this is another contest with a big spread and penciled-in outcome, trips to East Lansing have not been smooth under Harbaugh, regardless in the gap in quality.

That quality gap does exist, to be sure. State ranks 53th in SP+ (87th in offense, 26th in defense), which is remarkably close to Rutgers (52/76/32), Nebraska (53/87/21), and Minnesota (56/77/36), meaning the last month has provided plenty of preparation as to what to expect. Michigan convincingly beat all three of those opponents, and the only reason this game would play out any differently would be because of a little rivalry tomfoolery.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) at Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV/Streaming: NBC

Offense: Part IV

As mentioned above, the Spartan defense grades out similarly to Michigan’s other non-Indiana Big Ten opponents, though Rutgers and Nebraska have allowed fewer points and yards per game. Taking out Central Michigan, Richmond, and Iowa makes the defense look significantly less impressive, and while the Wolverines have not faced anyone too impressive yet themselves, the advantage here is clearly with the offense.

Per tradition, the only place on the State roster that does pose a threat is the defensive line, and there were some short-yardage concerns last season. It does seem like Sherrone Moore’s assumption of play-calling duties have cleaned up many of the red zone issues, but the way this game gets frustrating is if scoring opportunities continue to lead to field goals. Near the end zone the ball needs to be going to Blake Corum, not Donovan Edwards, as the division of responsibilities between the two backs is clear at this point.

Expect J.J. McCarthy to feast early against a secondary that was shredded by Michael Penix and handled by Taulia Tagovailoa. McCarthy is playing as well as any quarterback in the country, and all he needs to do is keep making the right throws. The goal here would be to put this one out of reach early enough that Michigan can just grind out the rest of the contest on the ground; putting McCarthy in positions to be hit is the one thing the Wolverines absolutely must avoid.

Defense: One free hit

Three of the past four games have seen single first half touchdowns that are generally against the run of play (as they would say in soccer), mostly due to a defensive breakdown. State is always good for one of those, though it will not be as simple as throwing it up to Keon Coleman, as was the case on last year’s lone scoring drive. The task is also tougher with Katin Houser in line for just his second start.

Houser is probably an upgrade over Noah Kim, but throwing for just 133 yards on 29 passes against Rutgers was not exactly impressive. The redshirt freshman was also extremely lucky to avoid any turnovers, and he now faces a defense that has three pick-sixes, six total interceptions, and two quarterback strips in four conference games against similar levels of offensive quality.

With a running game outside the top 100 in yards per attempt and yards per game — and just 3.81 YPC against Power Five opponents — this is a really bad matchup for the Spartans. Nathan Carter did top 100 yards against the staunch Iowa defense, but this is not a real concern for Michigan. It is hard to see any opportunity for sustained success outside of a colossal defensive breakdown. Most likely, Houser is going to be tasked with throwing the ball, and he looks more likely to throw a pick than hit a big play downfield.

Get in, get out

Do not read this as any sort of accusation, but I always get nervous when rivals enter a game like this so uneven because of the dirtiness. Tensions certainly bubbled over at the end of the game last year, and while there are always going to be some personal fouls, Michigan absolutely needs to keep its head on straight and not get sucked into any shenanigans.

This obviously can keep the game unnecessarily close, but also the risk of injury is just not worth it. While it is fun to run up the score and rile up an already wounded opponent, the Wolverines have much bigger goals this season. Even a standard approach is enough to win this one, so Saturday night is not the time to get cute and too egregious.

It definitely helps that State has been tumbling since the coaching change, and back-to-back fourth quarter collapses have lowered morale even more than before. Should Michigan endure the inevitable early charge and build up a double-digit lead, the energy from the home sideline should be just about gone by halftime.

