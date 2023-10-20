Friday Discussion: What nerves, if any, do you have about rivalry week?

It’s rivalry week here in the great state of Michigan. The Wolverines and Spartans square off under the lights in East Lansing on Saturday and yet, the fanfare seems about as dull as possible. In a normal year, nerves and anxiety would rule the days leading up to the game on both sides, with a large amount of bantering between fan bases in between.

Yet, everything feels different in 2023. Michigan State is having a historically bad season while Michigan is undefeated with larger fish to fry. The talent gap seems immense with no signs of changing. Virtually no one is predicting an outright victory for the Spartans.

Make no mistake, Michigan State is used to playing the underdog role. During the Mark Dantonio era, the Spartans played that role to perfection. They constantly spoiled great seasons for not just Michigan, but Ohio State and others as well. But the Dantonio era is long gone, despite the fact he’ll still be roaming the sidelines on Saturday.

My question to you is simple this week: what are you nervous about?

For me, my biggest source of anxiety rests in the court of public opinion. Nationally, no one understands this rivalry outside of Michigan. The Wolverines are expected to cruise and if there is even the slightest hiccup, Paul Finebaum and others will convince you the sky is falling. We all know Michigan’s strength of schedule is not good. Jim Harbaugh and company have done excellently at crushing less talented teams, but that needs to continue Saturday night.

Michigan State, meanwhile, has quite literally nothing to lose. No one expects anything out of the Spartans in this game. Hardly anyone even expects them to stay close. Why not pull all the tricks out of the bag? Why not throw deep balls all game long and see if any of them are caught? Now, do I think that strategy will work? No. But it’s something we’ve seen work before, which can always be nerve-wracking.

My only other source of nervousness relates to injuries. Michigan had a few in the offseason and fall camp, but otherwise has been mostly healthy. We’ve seen this rivalry get extremely chippy in the past — now, there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of that, but I would be mortified if the Wolverines were to lose a star player to injury in one of these scrums.

Are you nervous? If so, what about? I have a calm sense heading into the game, as I firmly believe this is the largest talent and coaching gap we’ve seen in this rivalry in quite some time. However, how big of a win would be convincing enough? Does Michigan need to cover in order for it to be a successful Saturday for you? Are you nervous about injuries like I am?

Let us know in the comments and, as always, Go Blue!

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”