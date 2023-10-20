Preseason Profiles: Nimari Burnett has the chance to live up to his potential at Michigan

As part of our pre-season coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

Today, we’ll dive into grad transfer Nimari Burnett.

Before coming to Michigan

Playing high school ball at Prolific Prep in California, the Chicago native was a highly-touted high school recruit as a four-star combo guard rated just outside the top-30 in the 2020 class on the 247Sports composite. He was a McDonald’s All-American and started his collegiate career at Texas Tech. In his freshman season, he appeared in 12 games, averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.7 minutes per game.

Burnett missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL, and transferred to Alabama for the 2022-23 season. He was a key piece for a Nate Oats team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

He missed a little more than a month with a wrist injury, but Burnett appeared in 27 games and started in nine of them, averaging 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in just under 15 minutes a game while shooting 36.8 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from three and 78 percent from the free-throw line.

Burnett entered the portal at season’s end and was the first player to commit in late March. We learned in his interview with MSTV’s Ed Kengerski that Burnett and Juwan Howard go way back; Burnett attended Howard’s camp as a kid, and the Burnetts and Howards became close family friends after that, with Nimari spending a portion of his childhood with Jace and Jett.

This was the fourth offseason in a row Howard has landed a guard out of the transfer portal, with the others being Mike Smith, DeVante’ Jones and Jaelin Llewellyn.

Scouting report

Burnett does have the ability to score in bunches: He scored in double figures five times this past season, including a career-high 18 points against Jacksonville State and 11 points in Alabama’s Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

He’s a slasher who gets a lot of his points at the rim, as Burnett does a great job taking advantage of bad closeouts and diving toward the middle of the lane. He’s also an excellent cutter off the ball, creating easy buckets for himself with assertive cuts.

While he hasn’t been the most efficient three-point shooter — he’s never shot better than 32.1 percent from deep — Burnett has a smooth stroke and can knock down spot-up threes while also being able to make a three off the dribble, or make a curling cut off a screen.

The Crimson Tide loved to play fast last season, and Burnett excelled doing that. He handles the ball great in tight windows and has a high basketball IQ, and will take the easy shot or make the easy pass. Alabama moved the ball well in transition, and Burnett was a major beneficiary of that this past season.

Burnett is a decent defender as well. He’s got good size at shooting guard at 6-foot-4, and uses his length and quick hands to corral steals and start the fast break.

Quote from Media Day about Burnett

Burnett when asked about his role: “I would say a voice and a presence on the defensive end and a guy that can do it all on the offensive end and impact winning in multiple ways.”

Assistant coach Saddi Washington when asked about what the transfers bring: “They bring a level of maturity to the locker room, they bring a level of experience especially with Nimari and Olivier (Nkamhoua) in terms of winning championships, postseason play, playing at a high level...they understand what the process takes to be a next level team, we’re going to draw on them for that.

Expected role at Michigan this season

On paper, this roster does not have a lot of guard depth. It seems like Burnett slides in as the starting shooting guard, partially because of his ability to score and partially out of necessity. Besides him, the only other true combo guard is freshman George Washington III, and if the Wolverines get in foul trouble, we may see Jace Howard and Youssef Khayat play the 2 off the bench

Over his collegiate career, Burnett has looked good coming off the bench, but as a grad student, he’ll be asked to be a leader and play a larger role within this team on both ends of the floor. Points are going to need to come from somewhere with Michigan’s top three scorers from 2022-23 all gone, so if Burnett can score at a reliable clip, he’ll get a lot of minutes.

Final Thought

Burnett entered college basketball a lot of hype as a former McDonald’s All-American, but with his injury history, he hasn’t really lived up to that potential.

At Michigan, he has a chance to thrive in a bigger role with more minutes. You’re only as good as your guards in college basketball; hopefully, Burnett can draw on his experience from Texas Tech and Alabama and help this team play winning basketball.

