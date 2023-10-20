 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan Football jersey combo revealed for Michigan State game

Here’s what Michigan will be wearing on Saturday night.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines will be playing the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan announced the uniform combination they’ll be rocking against MSU.

Michigan’s going with a white jersey, blue pants and blue accessories.

Michigan State unveiled a jersey combo of their own — they’re calling them ‘Shadow’ uniforms.

