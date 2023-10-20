Michigan Football jersey combo revealed for Michigan State game

The Michigan Wolverines will be playing the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
On Friday afternoon, Michigan announced the uniform combination they’ll be rocking against MSU.
Michigan’s going with a white jersey, blue pants and blue accessories.
⚪️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5OFGiiNXm2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2023
Michigan State unveiled a jersey combo of their own — they’re calling them ‘Shadow’ uniforms.
Michigan State will debut their all-black ‘Shadow’ uniforms on Saturday night vs. Michigan pic.twitter.com/MR8CWVMzes— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 20, 2023
