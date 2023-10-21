Survey results: Most Michigan fans aren’t concerned tensions could boil over at MSU

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We all know what happened inside the tunnel of Michigan Stadium last year after the Wolverines dominated the Spartans. It was an ugly, unfortunate scene that has stuck in the minds of both Michigan and Michigan State fans for the last year.

Despite what happened in Ann Arbor last season, most Michigan fans are not overly concerned that tensions could boil over in East Lansing tonight, as only 41 percent of this week’s survey participants have some sort of concern heading into the game.

With the Wolverines undefeated and the Spartans in the basement of the Big Ten, Michigan is deservedly a big 24.5-point favorite in this contests. A whopping 75 percent of respondents this week are fairly confident Michigan will defeat MSU by more than 24.5 points later tonight.

How did you vote in the survey this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for participating!

