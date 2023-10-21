Week 8 injury report: Key offensive contributor out again, to miss MSU game

The Michigan Wolverines hit the road for the third time in four weeks to take on the Michigan State Spartans. We are about two hours away from the start of the game, which means the Big Ten Conference has released the injury report for the game.

Here is who Michigan will be without this evening in East Lansing.

Out

Running back Kalel Mullings

Running back C.J. Stokes

Wide receiver Karmello English

Questionable

Safety Zeke Berry

Tight end Marlin Klein

It certainly is unfortunate Kalel Mullings will miss his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. It does sound like he is close to returning, so it wouldn’t shock to see him off the injury report for Michigan’s next game in two weeks against Purdue. In Mullings’ place will be true freshman Ben Hall, who actually led the Wolverines in rushing last week.

Meanwhile, true freshman wideout Karmello English is a new addition to the injury report. He caught his first touchdown last week against Indiana, so it’s unclear what exactly his injury is or how long he is expected to be sidelined for.

Finally, Zeke Berry and Marlin Klein are both questionable after being out the last handful of games, so it’s good to see their respective health concerns aren’t as serious anymore.

Michigan vs. MSU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.