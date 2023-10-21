Michigan will get back on the field Saturday night to take on rival Michigan State. The Wolverines come into the game 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. They are once again a huge favorite, but rivalry games can be tricky and they will need to be ready for a fight.

So what do the Wolverines need to do to get another big win on Saturday? We take a look at three keys to get the victory.

1. Block out all the outside noise

Rivalries always bring out a lot of noise, but with the notice of NCAA investigation on Thursday there is going to be even more distractions than usual. The players on the field can’t control anything that is going to be said about the team, but they can control how they play. They need to ignore all of the outside stuff and just focus on the game at hand.

The Spartans haven’t been good this year, but they still need to show up and play well. The last thing Michigan can afford to do is to get wrapped up in the extracurriculars. If the players can stay focused on the game on the field, this one should not be close.

2. Get ahead early

Last week the Wolverines came out a little flat and trailed 7-0 after one quarter to Indiana. Michigan woke up and blew them out eventually, but the Hoosiers do not have the same fire as the Spartans will on Saturday night. The Spartans are hungry to snap their losing streak and pull off an upset. The Wolverines need to take them out of it early and erase any thought of an upset.

3. Keep J.J. Clean

J.J. McCarthy took three sacks against Indiana in the first quarter before the offense made some adjustments. McCarthy is very mobile and escapes a lot of pressure, but the line needs to do a better job of keeping the rush from him. You know that the Spartans are going to gunning for McCarthy and will want to hit him hard. The fewer hits he takes the better, and the offensive line needs to make sure that he stays as clean as possible.