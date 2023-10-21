Michigan shuts out MSU for first time since 2000, easily moves to 8-0

In a game that was never really all that close, the Michigan Wolverines went into Spartans Stadium on Saturday night and took care of business against MSU, 49-0. It was Michigan’s first shutout of MSU since 2000, when the Wolverines won, 14-0, in Ann Arbor.

Here’s how it all went down.

First Quarter

-The Wolverines found success on their opening drive. They took it 84 yards in 12 plays, with J.J. McCarthy going 5-for-6 for 74 yards. The drive was capped off by a one-yard Blake Corum touchdown, his 13th of the season.

7-0 Michigan

-The Michigan defense managed to stop MSU on a fourth-and-two at midfield, and the offense got right back to work. In five plays and 51 yards, the Wolverines found the end zone for the second time in the quarter. McCarthy found his go-to target, Roman Wilson, for a 25-yard touchdown, his 10th receiving touchdown of the season. McCarthy was able to avoid pressure, scramble to his right and hit Wilson for the score.

14-0 Michigan

Second Quarter

-On a second-and-18 after McCarthy was sacked, he was able to draw a defender into the neutral zone for a free play. McCarthy, naturally, hit tight end Colston Loveland in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

21-0 Michigan

-With Michigan approaching the red zone, McCarthy found Loveland for another 22-yard touchdown on an absolute LAZER of a throw with just 2:54 left in the half.

28-0 Michigan

Halftime Individual Stats

J.J. McCarthy: 20-for-26, 276 yards, three touchdowns

Blake Corum: 13 rushes, 41 yards, one touchdown

Colston Loveland: Four catches, 79 yards, two touchdowns

AJ Barner: Seven catches, 88 yards

Kaiten Houser: 5-for-12, 41 yards

Nathan Carter: Six carries, 10 yards; One catch, 17 yards

Halftime Team Stats

Michigan: 339 total yards (276 passing, 63 rushing), 19 first downs, 7-for-8 on third down conversions, two penalties for 10 yards, 19:58 of possession

MSU: 51 total yards (41 passing, 10 rushing), two first downs, 1-for-6 on third down conversions, 0-for-1 on fourth down conversions, 41 total yards, three penalties for 30 yards, 8:23 of possession

Third Quarter

-On fourth-and-seven, MSU’s Kaiten Houser threw an interception to Mike Sainristil, which was promptly returned for a touchdown. It was Sainristil’s second pick-six of the season.

Mike Sainristil with his second pick six of the season.

Michigan 35-0

-After a bunch of ridiculous penalties on MSU — things got a little dirty at this point — the Wolverines only needed three plays to score another touchdown. This time, McCarthy found AJ Barner for an 11-yard touchdown.

Michigan 42-0

4th Quarter

-With just eight seconds left, reserve quarterback Alex Orji ran it into the end zone to make the score a little more embarrassing.

Final: Michigan 49-0

End Game Individual Stats

McCarthy: 21-of-27, 287 yards, four touchdowns

Corum: 15 carries, 59 yards, one touchdown

Barner: Eight catches, 99 yards, one touchdown

End Game Team Stats