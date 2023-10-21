Michigan shuts out MSU for first time since 2000, easily moves to 8-0

In a game that was never really all that close, the Michigan Wolverines went into Spartans Stadium on Saturday night and took care of business against MSU, 49-0. It was Michigan’s first shutout of MSU since 2000, when the Wolverines won, 14-0, in Ann Arbor.
Here’s how it all went down.
First Quarter
-The Wolverines found success on their opening drive. They took it 84 yards in 12 plays, with J.J. McCarthy going 5-for-6 for 74 yards. The drive was capped off by a one-yard Blake Corum touchdown, his 13th of the season.
.@blake_corum’s 13th touchdown of the year! pic.twitter.com/N80MCC7lp6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2023
7-0 Michigan
-The Michigan defense managed to stop MSU on a fourth-and-two at midfield, and the offense got right back to work. In five plays and 51 yards, the Wolverines found the end zone for the second time in the quarter. McCarthy found his go-to target, Roman Wilson, for a 25-yard touchdown, his 10th receiving touchdown of the season. McCarthy was able to avoid pressure, scramble to his right and hit Wilson for the score.
That's TD No. for Roman Wilson.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 22, 2023
This season @Trilllroman x @UMIchFootball
: NBC pic.twitter.com/Jajdh8e2IQ
14-0 Michigan
Second Quarter
-On a second-and-18 after McCarthy was sacked, he was able to draw a defender into the neutral zone for a free play. McCarthy, naturally, hit tight end Colston Loveland in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.
A BEAUTIFUL ball from J.J. McCarthy.@UMichFootball | #BigTenSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/6aEtSJwifj— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 22, 2023
21-0 Michigan
-With Michigan approaching the red zone, McCarthy found Loveland for another 22-yard touchdown on an absolute LAZER of a throw with just 2:54 left in the half.
October 22, 2023
28-0 Michigan
Halftime Individual Stats
- J.J. McCarthy: 20-for-26, 276 yards, three touchdowns
- Blake Corum: 13 rushes, 41 yards, one touchdown
- Colston Loveland: Four catches, 79 yards, two touchdowns
- AJ Barner: Seven catches, 88 yards
- Kaiten Houser: 5-for-12, 41 yards
- Nathan Carter: Six carries, 10 yards; One catch, 17 yards
Halftime Team Stats
- Michigan: 339 total yards (276 passing, 63 rushing), 19 first downs, 7-for-8 on third down conversions, two penalties for 10 yards, 19:58 of possession
- MSU: 51 total yards (41 passing, 10 rushing), two first downs, 1-for-6 on third down conversions, 0-for-1 on fourth down conversions, 41 total yards, three penalties for 30 yards, 8:23 of possession
Third Quarter
-On fourth-and-seven, MSU’s Kaiten Houser threw an interception to Mike Sainristil, which was promptly returned for a touchdown. It was Sainristil’s second pick-six of the season.
Mike Sainristil with his second pick six of the season.@UMichFootball | #BigTenSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/aq2h1G0AxN— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 22, 2023
Michigan 35-0
-After a bunch of ridiculous penalties on MSU — things got a little dirty at this point — the Wolverines only needed three plays to score another touchdown. This time, McCarthy found AJ Barner for an 11-yard touchdown.
Four passing TDs. My goodness.@UMichFootball | #BigTenSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/p5ecY8ZOag— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 22, 2023
Michigan 42-0
4th Quarter
-With just eight seconds left, reserve quarterback Alex Orji ran it into the end zone to make the score a little more embarrassing.
Final: Michigan 49-0
End Game Individual Stats
- McCarthy: 21-of-27, 287 yards, four touchdowns
- Corum: 15 carries, 59 yards, one touchdown
- Barner: Eight catches, 99 yards, one touchdown
End Game Team Stats
- Michigan: 477 total yards (357 passing, 120 rushing), 28 first downs, 7-for-11 on third down conversions, seven penalties for 65 yards, 32:52 of possession
- MSU: 190 total yards (133 passing, 57 rushing), 10 first downs, 6-for-16 on third down conversions, 0-for-3 on fourth down conversions, 11 penalties for 102 yards, 20:18 of possession
Loading comments...