Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Michigan State

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines improved to 8-0 on the season after beating the Michigan State Spartans 49-0 on Saturday night.

Here are takeaways from the game.

J.J. McCarthy continues to build his case for Heisman

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was great once again against Michigan State. McCarthy was 21-of-27 for 287 yards and four touchdowns. McCarthy was also 5-of-5 on third down for 95 yards. McCarthy showed elite arm strength and threw many balls on a line deep down the field with power. He also was able to extend plays with his legs time and time again and find receivers via scramble drill. McCarthy made it look easy in East Lansing. It was a surgical performance from Michigan’s QB1.

Michigan’s tight ends lead the charge on offense

Michigan has two tight ends that can contribute to the passing game in major ways.

AJ Barner had a team high eight receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Colston Loveland had four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Barner and Loveland can catch balls in traffic with the best of them, sustain big hits and hold onto the football. Both are good route runners and have can make moves in the open field as well.

Tight ends being utilized as blockers and receiving threats alike is nothing new in Michigan’s offense, but it’s clear that Barner and Loveland can be leaned on as blockers and receivers.

Michigan’s defense has most dominant effort of season

Michigan’s defense has been elite all season long, but they got their first shutout on Saturday night.

They suffocated Michigan State every drive and held the Spartans to just 190 yards of total offense. Michigan had two sacks and two interceptions, one from Ja’Den McBurrows and one from Mike Sainristil in the form of a 72-yard pick six.

We’ve become accustomed to great defensive efforts from the Michigan defense, and just because Michigan State’s now 2-5 on the season, it doesn’t diminish what they accomplished in a rivalry game. They were locked in from start to finish and never let MSU score.

Michigan handled adversity well

Anyone reading this article is aware of the tunnel assault last season at Michigan Stadium, where multiple Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players. Michigan went into a hostile environment at Spartan Stadium and silenced the crowd by playing fundamentally sound football. Michigan also has received to this point unproven sign stealing allegations and had that hanging over them heading into the matchup. The outside noise didn’t faze Michigan, who put together arguable their most complete effort of the season.

A dirty hit by MSU shouldn’t go unpunished

Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown delivered one of the dirtiest late hits you’ll see. Brown goes airborne and drove his helmet into the back of Michigan Braiden McGregor’s head.

A dirty and inexcusable play from Michigan State's Spencer Brown.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/tovcUf8JoG — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 22, 2023

Brown was ejected from the game. It was an inexcusable act and one that could have really hurt McGregor. Luckily McGregor is fine, but Brown should be suspended for this. This should never be acceptable on the gridiron and he should be made an example of.