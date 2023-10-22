After a slow start against Indiana a week ago, it was anything but that for the Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing, surgically dismantling the Michigan State Spartans on offense and completely shutting down Katin Houser on defense. Vegas liked the Wolverines by 25, and the visitors needed just one half to cover that, and more.

The story was all about J.J. McCarthy, who had 276 yards and three touchdowns by halftime, converting multiple third downs and continuing to make multiple NFL throws. He was feeding his tight ends all night for a combined 12 catches, 178 yards, and three scores, and his laser to Colston Loveland late in the second half was the final dagger (amongst many previous daggers).

The play: Picture perfect

As poorly as the season has gone for the Spartans, the defense has put up some solid numbers in both the raw metrics and the analytics, but watching this game there was a clear gulf in talent between this unit and the Michigan offense. McCarthy was firing all night, but this dart to make it 28-0 was one of his best of the half:

And then, J.J. shows off the arm a minute later. https://t.co/dPNmawsecL pic.twitter.com/WJ8arbkZpQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 22, 2023

The tight ends were always going to be a problem for the Michigan State linebackers and defensive backs, and McCarthy made them pay over and over again, finding Loveland and A.J. Barner in constant mismatches. This throw would have beaten even better coverage, though, and is the perfect combination of McCarthy’s arm talent and accuracy.

The impact: Execution

A rivalry game at night against a team rallying around an interim coach two days after a ridiculous NCAA investigation looked like a potential recipe for annoyance heading into Saturday night. This Michigan team is not about those sort of distractions, however, and three straight scoring drives to open up the game easily erased any doubt.

The fourth touchdown came after the Wolverines’ first punt of the game and was a nice reminder of just how focused this team is. McCarthy and the offense executed nearly flawlessly all game, and there was no conservative play calling in the first half. The 28-point lead also felt like an execution in a different sense as well, emphatically reminding the home sideline of the canyon between these two teams.

The bigger picture: See you on Sundays

While Michigan fans get to enjoy incredible quarterbacking performances week in and week out, the consistent excellence of McCarthy cannot be underappreciated. The schedule has been criticized to death — though there have been multiple legitimate defenses in there — but what he is doing is not just opponent-based.

Throws like the second Loveland touchdown show just how deadly his arm is and how well he is seeing the game. Opponents have been able to get pressure on him, but this is more likely to lead to a successful scramble drill than a sack. McCarthy is playing at a level that will hold up against any sort of defense, including those in the NFL; the Spartans never stood a chance.