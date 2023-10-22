Michigan football redshirt tracker: MSU

The Michigan Wolverines rolled to 8-0 in East Lansing, shutting out the MSU Spartans, 49-0.

With the Wolverines likely having to replace a lot of key players after this season, having the opportunity to get backups plenty of experience will pay off. Several true freshmen even got to experience playing in a rivalry matchup.

The following have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against MSU.

WR Fredrick Moore (8 Games / Burned)*

WR Semaj Morgan (8 Games / Burned)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (8 Games / Burned)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (8 Games / Burned)*

DL Cameron Brandt (7 Games / Burned)*

DL Trey Pierce (7 Games / Burned)*

WR Karmello English (6 Games / Burned)

DB Jyaire Hill (4 Games)

RB Benjamin Hall (3 Games)*

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

TE Zack Marshall (2 Games)

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

TE Jalen Hoffman (1 Game)

OL Amir Herring (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

K Adam Samaha (1 Game)

Another week, another good performance from Semaj Morgan. His ability to break tackles and play above his size continues to impress. He ended the night with three receptions for 39 yards, with a long of 24 yards. Morgan will surely be one of Michigan's leading receivers in the coming years.

Fredrick Moore and Benjamin Hall both got touches but were relatively quiet. They ended the night with 10 yards and nine yards, respectively. Assuming RB3 Kalel Mullings is healthy in two weeks, Hall’s playing time will likely decrease for the latter part of the season.

DJ Waller Jr. played well, ending the evening with two tackles and a pass breakup. Trey Pierce also recorded a tackle against the Spartans.

Michigan now heads into a much needed bye week. The Wolverines have been impressively healthy thus far but will get an opportunity to rest up. A week off will serve as a nice refresher as Michigan gears up for a challenging final four games of the regular season.