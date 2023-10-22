Michigan’s passing attack picks apart Michigan State in rivalry win

Michigan now stands at 8-0 following a dominant win over in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday night. The Michigan defense was stifling, shutting out Michigan State for the first time since 2000 in the rivalry, but it was the offense’s 49 points that stole the show.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been excellent all season long, but his performance against Michigan State might be his best outing of the season, as the junior completed 21 of 27 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

“J.J. is just a great player, it’s just what it is. The drop back game was just great, A-plus-plus. The way he was throwing the ball, talk about lasers, that’s what it was,” said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh of his quarterback after the win.

A-plus-plus is certainly one way to describe McCarthy’s outing, as he continued to showcase his ability to make great throws, either from a clean pocket or while on the run. One example of that was his first touchdown of the game, where he slipped a Spartan defender and ran to his right before firing a strike to Roman Wilson in the end zone.

His ability to escape pressure and make plays would not only be important to make the touchdown pass to Wilson possible, but also proved important for converting against Michigan State’s vaunted third down defense, as the Wolverines converted on 7-of-11 third downs in the game.

Another key contributor to Michigan’s success through the air was its tight ends A.J. Barner and Colston Loveland, who have flown under the radar this year as a result of Roman Wilson’s success.

“Some of the best tight end play that anybody has ever seen in college football. I think I won’t be going too far out on a limb by saying that,” said Harbaugh after the game. The tight ends would be Michigan’s leading receivers in the game, with Barner securing eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Loveland recorded four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s no surprise to see Loveland filling up the stat sheet, as he has gotten plenty of attention since breaking out at the end of the 2022 season and also scored touchdowns in Michigan’s two previous games. However, it was Indiana transfer AJ Barner turning heads as a receiver.

“The contested catches that our tight ends were making. AJ Barner especially, there were some real bang-bang shots,” said Jim Harbaugh after the game. Barner has mostly gotten credit for his ability as a blocker this season, but a big game like this shows that he is more than capable of being a threat in the passing game.

The tight ends becoming a larger focus in the passing game is a welcome sight for Michigan fans, as it is another outlet for quarterback J.J. McCarthy to make plays. Furthermore, it will give stronger opponents like Penn State and Ohio State more to think about and account for. That’s a scary proposition for opposing teams, considering that Michigan has been able to have offensive success this season without having to rely on them so heavily.