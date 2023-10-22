Jim Harbaugh says Michigan has a target on its back

It feels like there’s been a full-court press this week from national pundits going after Michigan after allegations of signal-stealing via an NCAA investigation. There’s been a wide array of speculation, yet no evidence publicly provided about the matter.

Michigan didn’t let the outside noise get to them. They went out and beat Michigan State in East Lansing 49-0. If this wasn’t a statement game, what is?

After the game head coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s “focus was laser-like”. Harbaugh said the single mindset was to get prepared and “beat State”. They didn’t want to talk about anything else. Prepare. Practice. Play. Execute.

“Got a little saying around here that what you do speaks so loudly they can’t even hear what you’re saying. I think our guys did a tremendous job of just taking it one play at a time and they were a real buzzsaw. Played really great football,” Harbaugh said. “There’s been stuff, there’s been attempts to diminish the team in a lot of ways. Starting with the easy schedule, it’s too easy of a schedule, these guys aren’t very good. That kind of thing.”

Harbaugh was asked if there’s a target on Michigan’s back because of their success on the field as well as some things off the field.

“I think success does that. There’s people that don’t like to see others be successful. There’s a target, yeah,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody’s pointed that out from the beginning of the season. Our guys are just very focused and just go about their business. Wake up, take care of business today. Get the guys back to Ann Arbor and then wake up tomorrow and take care of business again.”

All Michigan’s done this season is take care of business. Right now, Michigan may be the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, but they look like the best team in the nation. Despite what others may do and say to thwart Michigan’s success, nothing seems to derail them from what Harbaugh always classifies as their “happy mission”.