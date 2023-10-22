J.J. McCarthy now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy

One day after completing 78 percent of his throws for four touchdowns in a historic shutout victory against MSU, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy has +180 odds, which is just ahead of Washington quarterback Michael Penix (+300), and even further away from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+600), Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+800) and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (+800).

McCarthy is having a historic season for the Wolverines. Through eight games, he has thrown for 1,799 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions — and all three of those picks came in the worst game of his starting career against Bowling Green in Week 3.

Additionally, McCarthy leads the nation in QBR rating (93.7), has the second-best passer rating (199.1), the second-best completion percentage (78.1 percent) and is tied for the second-best yards per completion rate (10.6). Pro Football Focus has McCarthy rated as the best quarterback in the country with a 92.6 grade.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has given a ton of praise to McCarthy this season. He has called him the “best quarterback in the country,” and took it even further earlier this week saying McCarthy will be the Michigan quarterback that all future quarterbacks will be compared to.

“J.J. has shown to be on path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history,” Harbaugh said. “I think going forward, J.J. will be the quarterback that all future quarterbacks are compared to.”

A couple weeks ago, Harbaugh was able to watch USC quarterback Caleb Williams play, so he compared McCarthy/Williams to Tom Brady/Peyton Manning and Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant. After Williams and USC have dropped their last two games, it’s not much of a debate anymore for this season, at least.

After the MSU game Saturday night, wide receiver Roman Wilson let it be known how he feels about who should win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Of course, one great game against a pitiful MSU team that hasn’t defeated a Power Five team yet this year won’t win him the award. McCarthy’s Heisman campaign comes down to two games — at Penn State and vs. Ohio State. Michigan’s entire season has boiled down to those games. If Michigan runs the table, wins the Big Ten and goes to the College Football Playoff for a third straight season, McCarthy should have a seat at the Heisman ceremony in New York City in December. And he just might win the damn thing.

