 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP Poll: Michigan sticks at No. 2, shortens gap for top spot

The Wolverines remain in the same spot they’ve been at all season long.

By Von Lozon
/ new
Michigan v Michigan State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

After taking down the MSU Spartans in shutout fashion on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 2 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.

Georgia, despite having the week off, held onto its No. 1 placement in the poll. The Wolverines did, however, gain three more first-place votes (19) from last week to shorten the gap. Georgia has 1,536 points while Michigan has 1,504.

Ohio State, which defeated Penn State on Saturday in a pivotal Big Ten East matchup, also stayed put at No. 3. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, moved back to No. 10.

Rounding out the top-five are Florida State and Washington, in that order.

Rutgers (2) and Wisconsin (1) also received votes in the poll this week.

Here is the entire updated top-25.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Texas
  8. Oregon
  9. Alabama
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon State
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Utah
  14. Notre Dame
  15. LSU
  16. Missouri
  17. North Carolina
  18. Louisville
  19. Air Force
  20. Duke
  21. Tennessee
  22. Tulane
  23. UCLA
  24. USC
  25. James Madison

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...