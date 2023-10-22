AP Poll: Michigan sticks at No. 2, shortens gap for top spot

After taking down the MSU Spartans in shutout fashion on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 2 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.
Georgia, despite having the week off, held onto its No. 1 placement in the poll. The Wolverines did, however, gain three more first-place votes (19) from last week to shorten the gap. Georgia has 1,536 points while Michigan has 1,504.
Ohio State, which defeated Penn State on Saturday in a pivotal Big Ten East matchup, also stayed put at No. 3. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, moved back to No. 10.
Rounding out the top-five are Florida State and Washington, in that order.
Rutgers (2) and Wisconsin (1) also received votes in the poll this week.
Here is the entire updated top-25.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Louisville
- Air Force
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Tulane
- UCLA
- USC
- James Madison
You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”
Loading comments...