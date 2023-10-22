AP Poll: Michigan sticks at No. 2, shortens gap for top spot

After taking down the MSU Spartans in shutout fashion on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 2 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.

Georgia, despite having the week off, held onto its No. 1 placement in the poll. The Wolverines did, however, gain three more first-place votes (19) from last week to shorten the gap. Georgia has 1,536 points while Michigan has 1,504.

Ohio State, which defeated Penn State on Saturday in a pivotal Big Ten East matchup, also stayed put at No. 3. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, moved back to No. 10.

Rounding out the top-five are Florida State and Washington, in that order.

Rutgers (2) and Wisconsin (1) also received votes in the poll this week.

Here is the entire updated top-25.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame LSU Missouri North Carolina Louisville Air Force Duke Tennessee Tulane UCLA USC James Madison

