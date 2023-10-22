Michigan went on the road to East Lansing on Saturday and took care of business, defeating Michigan State with ease to the tune of a 49-0 final score. It was a dominant outing on both sides of the ball as the offense was able to move down the field at will, while the defense pitched its first shutout of the 2023 campaign.

The win is not going unnoticed in the analytics department, as Michigan held onto the top spot in ESPN and Bill Connelly’s weekly SP+ rankings. Not only did the Wolverines hold that top spot, but they further separated themselves from the pack, holding a 4.7-point lead over the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

For those of you who may be new to SP+, Connelly describes it as, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” The metric takes into account efficiencies on offense, defense, and special teams to spit out one metric that can be used as an alternative form of ranking college football teams.

The metric (a team’s SP+ rating) can be used to predict how many points a given team should defeat the “average” college football team by. For example, Michigan’s post-Week 8 rating is 28.7, meaning it should defeat the “average” college football team by 28.7 points.

A mark of 28.7 represents a pretty big jump for the Wolverines, as their rating was 25.1 after last week’s win over Indiana. The offensive rating also jumped from 38.2 to 39.6, while the defensive rating also improved from 13.5 to 11.3. Those ratings make Michigan the No. 6 ranked offense and No. 2 ranked defense nationally.

There was some shakeup behind Michigan in the top-five as well. As previously mentioned, Georgia holds the No. 2 spot after being off this weekend. The Bulldogs now have a rating of 24.0. Alabama also moved up to the No. 3 spot after a home win over Tennessee.

After a much-anticipated matchup with Penn State, Ohio State actually fell to the No. 4 spot despite winning the game. Meanwhile, Oregon bounced back with a win at home and now occupies the No. 5 spot.

Penn State is the next closest ranked Big Ten team, sitting at No. 12 with a rating of 18.5 following the aforementioned 20-12 loss to Ohio State.

