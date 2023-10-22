Michigan hockey recap: Wolverines split series with Ohio State

After starting off the season with a record of 2-2, the Michigan men’s ice hockey team returned to Yost for the weekend to take on Ohio State for its first two games against a Big Ten opponent this year.

The Wolverines earned four points in the Big Ten this weekend, as they won the opener on Friday, but lost in a shootout in the finale on Saturday.

The series opener on Friday night was nothing short of a statement game for Michigan. The Wolverines got on the board early in the first period courtesy of Dylan Duke, but Ohio State’s Thomas Weis responded just four minutes later to knot the game at one. That score would hold until the end of the first period, but Michigan dominated from then on.

Rutger McGroarty got things started seven minutes into the second period, finding the back of the net to push the score to 2-1. Michigan wouldn’t stop there though, as it added two more goals in the period to head into the third up 4-1. The Wolverines tacked on three additional goals for good measure in the third period, including two from Josh Eernisse, to secure the 7-1 victory.

Goaltender Jake Braczewski had a standout performance, saving 32-of-33 shots in the game.

After the win, the teams went back to work for the series finale Saturday night. This one, however, would be a much closer contest, and would even head to overtime and a shootout.

Ohio State’s Patrick Guzzo got the scoring started 13 minutes into the first period, scoring on a power play goal. That margin would hold until the five-minute mark of the third period, where Michigan tied the game with a Gavin Brindley power play goal. T.J. Hughes gave the Wolverines their first lead of the game just two and a half minutes later, scoring again on the power play to make it 2-1.

Late in the game, it was looking like Michigan was on its way to victory, until Ohio State scored with just under five minutes to go to tied it, 2-2. The teams would play out a scoreless overtime period, leading to a shootout where Ohio State ultimately came out on top. Despite the overtime loss, Braczewski dazzled again, blocking 35-of-37 shots in the game.

After the weekend, the Wolverines stand at 3-2-1 (1-0-1 in conference) on the season, and will stay at home for two more games next weekend against Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday.

