How Michigan’s shutout vs. MSU was a statement win

There was a lot of outside noise surrounding the Michigan program heading into their road game against rival Michigan State. Michigan passed this test with flying colors and embarrassed the Spartans in a 49-0 drubbing. In this podcast we evaluate how this was a statement win for Michigan.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

