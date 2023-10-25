Michigan Reacts Survey: Given the recent NCAA issues, will Jim Harbaugh be coaching Michigan next season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s been an eventful bye week for the Michigan Wolverines with accusations swirling about potential sign-stealing infractions and what they could mean for the program. Jim Harbaugh and his players are still focused on the task at hand, though, and are attempting to keep all of this hoopla out of the locker room.

This team has dominated in 2023, but by far their most important games are still ahead of them. First will be a matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions, whose only loss came to Ohio State in Columbus last week. Outside of that, Penn State has looked like a Big Ten Championship-caliber team.

But the Buckeyes did win that game at home thanks to a Heisman-level performance from Marvin Harrison Jr. Although not all of their wins have been pretty, they have earned two wins against legitimate opponents in Notre Dame and now Penn State.

After seeing how that game played out, how do you see Michigan’s games against the other top two teams in the Big Ten East going?

No matter how those games go, Harbaugh is very likely to draw interest from the NFL once again this offseason. He still hasn’t received a new deal with Michigan despite rumors of it being worked on.

Now we have to add in the added pressure from potential NCAA violations with this sign-stealing scandal and the offseason infractions that haven’t fully been resolved, even though he served a self-imposed three-game suspension.

With all of the distractions/NCAA investigations, do you think Harbaugh will be in Ann Arbor next year?

