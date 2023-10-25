Michigan’s FPI metrics compared to Ohio State and Penn State

All of Michigan Football’s biggest goals are still attainable.

The No. 2 Wolverines (8-0) can win the Big Ten Championship and make a run at a National Championship. However, their path to championships won’t be easy. They have pivotal bouts in the month of November — a road tilt against Penn State and a home game against rival Ohio State to close out the regular season.

Ohio State’s the No. 3 team in the nation at 7-0, and Penn State’s sitting at No. 10 and 6-1 after losing 20-12 to Ohio State last weekend. Facing the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions won’t be easy.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) reflects how close Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are in some key metrics.

FPI

Ohio State - No. 1 (27.9)

Michigan - No. 2 (26.7)

Penn State - No. 3 (24.8)

Strength of record

Ohio State - No. 1

Michigan - No. 9

Penn State - No. 14

Strength of schedule

Ohio State - No. 20

Penn State - No. 24

Michigan - No. 110

Remaining Strength of schedule

Michigan - No. 2

Ohio State - No. 10

Penn State - No. 35

Game control

Michigan: No. 1

Ohio State: No. 4

Penn State: No. 7

Average in-game win probability

Michigan - No. 1

Penn State - No. 7

Defensive efficiency

Penn State - No. 1

Michigan - No. 2

Ohio State - No. 3

Offensive efficiency

Michigan - No. 2

Ohio State - No. 12

Penn State - No. 26

Win the Big Ten Championship

Ohio State - 59.3%

Michigan - 34.3%

Penn State - 6.4%

Michigan ranks the highest of the three programs in four categories and so does Ohio State. Penn State ranks the highest in just one category. The most interesting category is perhaps the FPI giving Ohio State a better chance of winning the Big Ten Championship. Michigan’s won back-to-back Big Ten championships, but that type of precedent and the psychological edge that comes with beating Ohio State in consecutive years is something that isn’t taken into consideration here. The FPI crunches numbers and not the human element.

The FPI clearly feels Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are all elite programs, but that the battle for Big Ten supremacy is between Michigan and Ohio State.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedules for Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Michigan

November 4: vs. Purdue (2-5)

vs. Purdue (2-5) November 11: at Penn State (6-1)

at Penn State (6-1) November 18: at Maryland (5-2)

at Maryland (5-2) November 25: vs. Ohio State (7-0)

Ohio State

October 28: at Wisconsin (5-2)

at Wisconsin (5-2) November 4: at Rutgers (6-2)

at Rutgers (6-2) November 11: vs. Michigan State (2-5)

vs. Michigan State (2-5) November 18: vs. Minnesota (4-3)

vs. Minnesota (4-3) November 25: at Michigan (8-0)

Penn State

October 28: vs. Indiana (2-5)

vs. Indiana (2-5) November 4: at Maryland (5-2)

at Maryland (5-2) November 11: vs. Michigan (8-0)

vs. Michigan (8-0) November 18: vs. Rutgers (6-2)

vs. Rutgers (6-2) November 24: at Michigan State (2-5)

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan currently has the best betting odds of winning the national championship at +225. Ohio State comes in at No. 4 (+700) with Penn State all the way at No. 10 (+5000). Michigan’s also the favorite to win the Big Ten Championship at -115. Ohio State’s at No. 2 (+165) and Penn State is a distant third at +1200.

After absorbing all this data, who do you think is the best team of the bunch? Let us know in the comments.



