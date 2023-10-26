In Thursday’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll talk about a four-star offensive lineman who made a surprise visit to Michigan over the weekend, a four-star defensive lineman making Michigan a priority, and a three-star linebacker discussing getting his offer from Michigan.

Let’s get into it.

2025 four-star OL prospect makes surprise visit to Michigan over the weekend

Michael Carroll, a 2025 four-star offensive lineman, was in East Lansing for the Michigan-Michigan State. After watching the beatdown, he contacted a few Michigan coaches about stopping by the next day.

“It’s interesting because I wasn’t even supposed to be there that day,” Carroll told The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($). “On my way home, I texted the coaches and told them ‘hey, I’m in town if you guys want to spend some time together.’ I got to do a little visit with them. It was pretty quick, but I was able to talk to coach (Sherrone) Moore and coach (Grant) Newsome. I’ve been there before, and it doesn’t feel fake or phony. They are genuinely interested in me.”

When you combine seeing that blowout in person with the reputation Moore and the Michigan coaching staff have earned for developing offensive linemen, Carroll’s interest in Michigan is not a surprise.

“They were completely dominant,” Carroll said. “They were extremely explosive and powerful out of their stances. When I was at Michigan’s camp, that’s one thing coach Moore taught me. Seeing them do it was special. I could see myself fitting in there as a guard.”

Carroll will be making a third visit to Michigan for the Ohio State game next month, which would mark another positive step in potentially getting Carroll to eventually commit.

On the 247Sports composite, Carroll is just inside the top-250 in his class, ranked as the 11th-best interior offensive lineman and the seventh-best prospect from Pennsylvania.

Four-star DL makes Michigan a priority school

Four-star 2025 defensive lineman Jarquez Carter spoke with Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider ($) on the offer he received from Michigan earlier this month.

“Coach (Mike) Elston called me and I was very excited,” Carter said. “It means a lot because I been putting in a lot of work and top schools are finally seeing what I can produce on the field.”

Carter is not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite, but he is rated as a top-50 defensive lineman in the 2025 class by 247Sports. Michigan is one of more than a dozen offers from Carter, including Penn State, Notre Dame, Louisville, Miami and UCF, among others.

Michigan appears to be towards the top of Carter’s list as of now.

“They’re a top priority school,” Carter said. “They play every game like they’re in the National Championship no matter who the team is and I love how loyal their fans are.”

2025 three-star LB talks recent Michigan offer

Three-star 2025 linebacker Chase Taylor picked up an offer from the Wolverines a few weeks ago, and he told Marich of The Michigan Insider ($) about the moment he heard the news.

“Coach (Chris) Partridge called me and we talked it up for about 10 minutes,” Taylor said. “He loved my size and film and said he wanted to offer me a scholarship. I was so hype and excited. It means the work that I put in is finally paying off.”

Taylor admitted Michigan sits toward the top of his list, and he hopes to make it out to a game at some point this season.

Like Carter, Taylor is also not yet rated on the composite, but he’s rated as a top-60 linebacker from 247Sports and has offers from Tennesse, Missouri, Duke, Florida State and a few other schools.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”