Preseason Profile: Will Tschetter plays a key bench role, could play some center

As part of our pre-season coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

Today, let’s talk about Will Tschetter

Before coming to Michigan, what he’s done so far

Hailing from Stewartville, Minnesota, Tschetter was rated as a three-star forward on the 247Sports composite, ranking just inside the top-150 in the 2021 class. Tschetter committed to U-M in July 2020.

After redshirting his freshman year, Tschetter saw his first meaningful minutes this past season, coming off the bench and averaging more than 10 minutes per game. When Terrrance Williams II sat out with a knee bruise, Tschetter was elevated to the starting lineup and stayed there even when T-Will got healthy, starting eight of Michigan’s last nine games.

Scouting report

When Michigan’s starting five got off to a rough start, Tschetter was one of the guys who came in to provide energy, often playing alongside Tarris Reed Jr.

His counting stats don’t jump at the page off you (2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game), but fans who watched the games saw Tschetter’s impact. He ran the floor well, crashed the offensive glass and rotated well on defense. While he never scored more than seven points in a game, he earned more minutes by embracing his role as a glue guy who was often on the floor when the Wolverines made a run.

Once Tschetter started to play more against Big Ten opponents, we started to see him struggle in a few areas. At 6-foot-8, he’s a bit of a tweener positionally speaking; he wasn’t big enough to slow down most bigs in the conference, but he also wasn’t fast enough to guard certain forwards. He also couldn’t handle the ball very well, and he couldn’t make threes consistently, only making 25 percent of his attempts.

Quotes from Media Day about Tschetter

“Will being in his third year, I think he’s really settled into his role,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said. “I think he’ll be able to float between (the 4 and 5), wherever we need him to be. Adding to the versatility of the team, that goes in line with that. Will is a plug-and-play type of guy — he’s a kid that works his tail off.”

“I’m playing the most 5 I’ve ever played since I’ve been here, a lot of 4 as well, mixing in both of them” Tschetter said. “That’s what I played in high school, I was more of ‘an undersized 5,’ I guess it really brings out my ability to stretch the floor against a bigger slower guy. On defense, working in with our post double, our switching ability is built into that as well.”

Expected role at Michigan this season

Tschetter will likely be bumped from the starting lineup with Olivier Nkamhoua transferring in from Tennessee, but he should still play a key role on this team.

Michigan has a bit of a logjam at power forward with Nkamhoua, Williams and Tschetter, but the coaching staff said at Media Day that Tschetter has been taking reps as the backup five behind Reed. At the hour of practice the media were invited to watch that day, Tschetter repped exclusively with the bigs, rotating in as the 4 and the 5 in the five-on-five drills.

Will Tschetter with the bigs working on post moves. Saddi Washington said he’ll be playing the 4 and 5 this year. When I asked him about that, Tschetter said he was happy with it since he played the 5 in high school. pic.twitter.com/Fcl91G322E — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) October 17, 2023

The speed of college basketball did seem to catch up to Tschetter at times last year, so hopefully moving to a position he’s more familiar with will help him contribute more. That said, at his size, he’s going to need to knock down threes and mid-range shots at a more consistent rate to stay on the floor.

If he can do that, the Wolverines can throw out a 5-out look that they haven’t been able to run much under Juwan Howard’s tenure, especially with Hunter Dickinson playing the majority of minutes the last three seasons.

Tschetter said on a podcast in April he gained a lot of confidence from last season, but knows he needs to improve his shooting, his ball-handling and his defensive rebounding. He also said he worked to get stronger this offseason, jumping from 240 to 245 pounds on the media guide.

Final Thought

Tschetter looked good in limited minutes as a glue guy last season, and he’ll be asked to play a bigger role this season. To stay on the floor, he’ll need to prove he can guard opposing bigs or knock down threes consistently, preferably both.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”