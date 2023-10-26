The best games to watch in Week 9 with Michigan on bye week

The Michigan Wolverines will be watching from the sidelines this week (pun intended) as they are on bye week for the Week 9 slate of the college football season. While there are only two ranked matchups across the country this week, there are still some quality matchups and ripe options for upsets in the games being played on Saturday.

Here’s your Saturday viewing guide with no Michigan and where you might want to place some bets courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks

Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Weather: 38 degrees, sunny

38 degrees, sunny DraftKings Odds : OU -9, O/U: 65, ML: OU-345, KU +275

OU -9, 65, OU-345, KU +275 Best Bet (14-8-2): OU -9

Last week UCF nearly pulled off an upset of the Oklahoma Sooners in a battle that went into the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Coming off a bye week and an emotional win over the Texas Longhorns the week prior, Oklahoma was bound for a regression game against an underrated UCF team.

Now they face a Kansas Jayhawks squad that boasts one of the most prolific offenses in college football in Lawrence. The Jayhawks had a bye last week, but prior to that, fell to Oklahoma State. As good as their offense has been, the defense has been terrible, allowing 396.1 yards per game. A few weeks ago they gave up 661 yards to Texas in a 40-14 shellacking in Austin.

I think the Sooners should be favored by much more than just 9 points because they are far better than this Jayhawks squad. Oklahoma’s 6-1 ATS this season and they only did not cover against UCF last week. On the other hand, Kansas is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 Big 12 games.

I’m laying the points with OU and expect Dillon Gabriel to have a career performance, putting him right back into the Heisman conversation.

No. 8 Oregon Ducks vs No. 13 Utah Utes

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Weather: 43 degrees, partly cloudy

43 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : ORE -6.5, O/U: 48, ML: ORE -250, UTAH +205

ORE -6.5, 48, ORE -250, UTAH +205 Best Bet (14-8-2): UTAH +6.5

This is such a weird spread for me. I get it, Utah’s offense has been bad because it doesn’t have a quarterback and Oregon has one of the best in the country with Bo Nix. That didn’t stop the Utes from beating Caleb Williams last week in the Coliseum in a last-second, upset win over USC.

What’s crazy is that Utah is unbelievable in Salt Lake. They’re 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games and 3-1 ATS this season. In those last 10 home games that have spanned two years, Utah has NEVER been an underdog. Not a single time.

Oregon is a great football team and could easily be the best in the conference when all is said and done. But they nearly lost to a bad Texas Tech team on the road in Week 2 and then did lose to Washington in Seattle just a couple of weeks ago in an instant classic.

This will be by far the best defense that Nix and the Oregon offense has faced this season, and they will be doing it in one of the most hostile environments in college football. At almost a full touchdown, I really like Utah this week and could maybe see then winning this game outright.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Weather: 41 degrees, clear

41 degrees, clear DraftKings Odds : OSU -14.5, O/U: 45.5, ML: OSU -650, WISC +470

OSU -14.5, 45.5, OSU -650, WISC +470 Best Bet (14-8-2): OSU -14.5

This is not your dad’s Wisconsin football team. The Badgers have been horrendous this season. Their 5-2 record doesn’t show it, but the start to the Luke Fickell campaign has looked rough. Bucky’s only win where they played well from start to finish was against Rutgers in Week 5.

Every other week they have either lost or failed to pull away until really late in games. Georgia Southern was tied with them at half, Buffalo went into the half down 14-10, Purdue was making a second-half comeback before a bad interception ended things, and they should have lost to Illinois last week but the Fighting Illini collapsed in the fourth quarter.

The problem is that Fickell is trying to run his offense with the personnel that fits a classic Big Ten team and it’s a recipe for disaster against this Ohio State team. Freshman Braedyn Locke will be starting his third career game against the No. 3 team in the country. Defensively, the Badgers are also allowing 333.6 yards per game which is far from the juggernauts we are used to seeing out of Madison.

Ohio State is coming off the big win against Penn State and will be looking for blood against this Wisconsin team that doesn’t match up with them well anywhere on the field. The Buckeyes are also 7-2 ATS in the last 9 games they have played Wisconsin. I think OSU absolutely rolls on the road against a team that’s much worse than their record shows.

