Aidan Hutchinson sounds off on Michigan sign-stealing allegations

One of Michigan football’s most prolific edge rushers of all time took a moment on Thursday to field questions on a topic that’s been burning its way through the national sports media like an uncontrolled brush fire.

We are of course referring to the Wolverines’ alleged sign stealing, accompanied by the slew of reports that have followed over the last week.

“They’re doing all their investigations and they’re coming at Michigan when Michigan’s got a shot to win the National Championship this year, so I don’t know,” Hutchinson said.

The Detroit Lion was also asked if he himself recalled or ever maintained a relationship with the now-suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who is allegedly the center of the prohibited sign-stealing network.

“I didn’t have a relationship with him,” Hutchinson said of Stalions. “It’s kind of just one of the coaches upstairs that you don’t really ever see, you know? So, I don’t think that any of the players really had a relationship with him ever.”

Regarding his thoughts on sign-stealing in general, Hutchinson echoed a similar sentiment that’s been heard by many experts and analysts so far.

“That’s college football. People are always stealing signs in college football.” Hutchinson said. “People stole our signs, you know? Other Big Ten schools stole our signs. It’s just a thing when you’re in college football. So, I mean, not any more than anybody else did, as far as I’m concerned.”

“Time will pass, and people, you know, will forget about it and move on once we’re the champs again.” #Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on the hatred towards the University of Michigan football team amidst the sign stealing allegations. pic.twitter.com/DpMKqjy7Nl — Matt Broder (@mattbro21) October 26, 2023

Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 in the country and has the potential to compete for a national championship in 2023. While the Wolverines have stayed in the headlines for every reason besides that over the last week, the former Heisman finalist maintains confidence that his former team will come out the other side of this clean.

“It is what it is, I guess.” Hutchinson said. “Time will pass and people will forget about it and move on once we’re the champs again.”