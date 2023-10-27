Roundtable: Discussing the sign stealing investigation, things to improve on, more at the bye week

The Michigan Wolverines are on a much-needed bye this week, as they will rest up and prepare for the remaining four games in the regular season.

In this week’s MnB Roundtable, we dive deep into last week’s game against Sparty, the latest NCAA investigation, top games to watch this weekend, and more.

Michigan is now 8-0 at the bye week after a 49-0 blowout over MSU last weekend. Give me one word or phrase to describe the game last week, and explain.

Von: Michigan opened a can of whoop-ass and didn’t let up. When Kylo Ren just kept yelling “MORE!” in Star Wars, I felt that on Saturday night. I selfishly wish Michigan would have went for two at the end of the game to get a third straight 50 burger.

Andrew: Somehow, what happened on the football field was more embarrassing for Michigan State than airing a Hitler-themed trivia question on the scoreboard. This was the largest home loss in the history of Spartan Stadium and the largest margin of victory in the rivalry since 1947.

Kellen: Tuck came and went. The Michigan Wolverines are the top of the college football universe and the Michigan State Spartans are in complete disarray for a number of reasons. It’s more fun when these games are close, but a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping was also much needed after the week Michigan had.

Matt: Dominant. This game was over after the first drive of the game. The game as a whole showed just how large the talent gap is between Michigan and MSU, as most Spartan teams historically have been able to put up their best fight of the season in this game. MSU looked like it didn’t want to be there, and apparently neither did its fans.

Erik: Suffocating. I considered going with “dominant,” and while the Wolverines have been that all season, I feel they completely suffocated the Spartans on Saturday. I always get a little nervous for this game, regardless of how good or bad MSU is. It was very clear five minutes into this game there was no way Michigan was losing. The Wolverines performed better in every facet, and the talent gap between the two teams was significant. There was no room for success for MSU at any point in the game.

We’re all aware of the new NCAA investigation into alleged sign stealing. What are your thoughts and feelings about this? Allow this to be an area to vent, if needed.

Von: The more stories that get published, the more confused I get. Up to this point, there is still zero proof of anything, as the NCAA has yet to release anything whatsoever in this case. In fact, the NCAA has yet to issue a notice of allegations in this case at all. This could take months, hell, years to sort out. To any Michigan fans worrying about vacated wins, not being allowed into the CFP, etc. I would take a deep breath and relax on all that.

Andrew: Oh boy, I will spare you all my incoherent NSFW ramblings, but I will say this: Without evidence, this just feels like a petty attempt to cause a distraction. Whether that be to hurt the Wolverines on the field, in the locker room or in recruiting, teams will do anything to knock you off the top of the mountain. Would the NCAA even respond to allegations of sign stealing if South Carolina or Wisconsin were accused?

Kellen: I’m conflicted about all of it. When it initially came out it all felt like sore losers complaining to the NCAA with a severe lack of evidence. But the Peter Thamel piece that came out earlier this week was pretty damning, with all the ticket buying, forwarding the tickets, and at least one person filming in the stands. Ultimately, I really hope this isn’t the last straw for Harbaugh to jump back to the NFL, with the organization already having a microscope on him with the investigations this summer surrounding Burgergate and the Zoom workouts.

Matt: It’s the dumbest thing in the world. By all accounts, it seems likely Michigan did break an NCAA rule. My question is simple: why is that an NCAA rule? Teams have been scouting other teams in person since the beginning of time at every level. The NCAA created the rule to help level the playing field for small schools that couldn’t afford scouts in the ‘90s. Michigan deserves to be punished for breaking a rule so blatantly, but the punishment better fit the crime. The crime is, in my opinion, completely harmless. Any team could steal signs using the all-22 tape and other camera angles that are publicly available. The public narrative that Michigan has cheated its way to the top is asinine. Every team in college football steals signs. Sign stealing is legal.

Erik: I think I speak for most of the fanbase when I say this is all just so exhausting. The investigations and suspensions to start the season were frustrating enough, but this just takes things to another level. The worst part of it all is how slow moving the process is. We may not know for weeks/months what evidence the NCAA has to support these claims. This is just another distraction for a team talented enough to win a national championship. The Wolverines have handled these distractions well and continue to dominate opponents. Nonetheless, it still takes away from their success on the field. Regardless of the outcome, it is still going to cast doubt on the program and its season, which is unfortunate. It appears the NCAA is targeting Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, and the NCAA should be largely scrutinized if they are dragging Michigan’s name through the mud without credible evidence.

There are always things to improve upon, and the bye week is the perfect time to do just that. What do you think Michigan needs to work on the most during the bye before the final stretch of the season?

Von: I would continue to work out the kinks in the run game. It’s weird to say, but Blake Corum has only broken 100 yards once all season, when he ran for 101 against Bowling Green. Some of that has to do with J.J. McCarthy slinging the rock around — which is nice since Corum and Donovan Edwards get to preserve the wear and tear on their bodies — but some of it is also on the run-blocking not being as elite as it was the last two seasons. It is still a very good unit, but the Michigan run game will undoubtedly be needed during the Ohio State and Penn State games coming up in November.

Andrew: Head coach Jim Harbaugh usually calls this, “Improvement Week,” but this year, “Preparation Week” feels more apt. Preparation for what? Preparation for the start of the Playoffs. Every game is a playoff game from here on out with four guaranteed and a max of seven on the table. This week is time to refine tackling, pursuit angles, run fits and coverage communication on defense. And, run blocking, blitz communication, deep balls, and the two-minute drill on offense. The Wolverines are a generationally deep and talented team by program standards, but this is still the time to prepare, not to celebrate.

Kellen: It’s hard to even pinpoint an answer for this. I’ll say if you haven’t already, it’s time to start prepping plays for Penn State and Ohio State that you haven’t ran all year to keep them guessing.

Matt: Michigan needs to get the run game back to where it was at the end of last season. It hasn’t been bad by any means, but it seems teams have found a way to slow down Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. With how well the passing offense has been working, it isn’t essential Michigan rushes for 200+ yards every game. However, if they can do that while also throwing the ball like J.J. McCarthy has, this could be a national championship team.

Erik: Michigan has been a very complete team thus far. They could very likely be the most complete team in the country. I would like to see the run game pick up a little bit, though. They are still dominating opponents through the air but once they face better teams that have more balanced defenses, they will need to be able to effectively move the ball through the air AND on the ground. If Michigan can start getting more success on the ground, this offense will be unstoppable.

Who is your MVP at the bye week and why?

Von: It’s gotta be J.J. McCarthy. He’s been hyper efficient in seven of Michigan’s eight games and is now at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds. He’s thrown for 1,799 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Without him, who knows where this team is at?

Andrew: I would love to get cute with this answer and say corner Mike Sainristil, guard Zak Zinter or fullback Max Bredeson, but come on, it’s quarterback and Heisman frontrunner J.J. McCarthy. He has been a revelation this season and only continues to get better. He is the national leader across several statistical categories and leads this team with a poise and discipline rarely seen from junior quarterbacks. If McCarthy continues to play mistake-free, decisive football, this team is going to difficult to knock off.

Kellen: It feels obvious, but the answer is J.J. McCarthy. Michigan fans always knew he raises the ceiling of this team, because for the first time in what feels like an eternity, the quarterback position is no longer a question for the Wolverines and they have the top passer in the conference. He’s clearly an NFL talent, the way he’s able to navigate pressure, read defenses and process coverages before throwing to his wide receivers. Not to mention he’s the betting favorite to win the Heisman and would be the first Wolverine to win the award since the Clinton administration.

Matt: J.J. McCarthy by a mile. He’s accurate, efficient, has a strong arm, and can run with the ball. Outside of the Bowling Green game and a few bad reads here and there, he has been flawless.

Erik: It would have to be J.J. McCarthy. He is having an incredible season and currently holds the best odds to win the Heisman. His accuracy is incredible and his sheer athletic talent is unmatched. Although it ended in a loss, I knew last year against TCU that McCarthy is a player who has the ability to will a team to victory. With another year of experience under his belt and an experienced/talented team behind him, the Wolverines look to be the team to beat. With his level of play, I would be surprised if Michigan doesn’t play in the National Championship this season.

What game(s) do you plan on watching this weekend to fill the void of a weekend of no Michigan football?

Von: Oregon/Utah is the game of the week in college football for me, personally. Utah has been underrated for a long time under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and as a home underdog, I think the Utes will be up the challenge to pull off an upset a second week in a row. On the other hand, Oregon has been lights out in most of its games this season. The Ducks are looking to win out and meet Washington in the Pac-12 Championship. Would be a good look for the Big Ten with two future conference teams duking it out one final time for the Pac-12 title.

Andrew: There are a ton of good games this weekend! Oregon vs. Utah, Oklahoma vs. Kansas, Miami (OH) vs. Ohio, and and Indiana vs. Penn State for the true sickos like myself. I will even tune in for Purdue vs. Nebraska just to get an early scout of a future opponent. Just don’t report me to the NCAA.

Kellen: While Michigan isn’t playing, this is the best time of year for sports fans. The sports equinox is here; not only are there quality college football games (Oregon-Utah, Duke-Louisville, and Ohio State-Wisconsin), but we’ll have MLB, NBA and NHL games to watch. This weekend gives Michigan fans the chance to catch up on their other favorite sports before having to wait all day on Saturday, Nov. 4 when Michigan plays another freaking night game, because NBC needs the ratings I guess.

Matt: It’s a pretty ugly slate with just two ranked matchups, so the obvious answer is Oregon at Utah. The Utes have been a one-man wrecking crew for Pac-12 CFP hopefuls in recent years and have a chance to end any hopes Oregon may have. I’m also intrigued by South Carolina at Texas A&M. Both coaches could desperately use a win, as the Gamecocks have lost three in a row and the Aggies have lost two in a row.

Erik: No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, No. 1 Georgia at Florida, No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, and No. 3 OSU at Wisconsin. It will be very interesting to see how Georgia performs now that Brock Bowers is out for the rest of the regular season. The more I watch the top teams in the country, the more I feel Michigan is the most talented and complete team in the country.

