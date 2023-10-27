Friday Discussion: Is there added pressure on Michigan to win the Big Ten following the sign-stealing allegations?

The ongoing alleged sign-stealing fiasco has been all over the news in recent days and has been discussed ad nauseum on our site. I don’t want to continue to speculate on what may or may not have happened. Instead, I want to focus on where the 2023 Michigan Wolverines go from here.

Of course, this team has lofty aspirations, and that’s no surprise. This roster has all the pieces necessary to win a national championship. There was already significant pressure to beat Penn State and Ohio State on the way to winning the Big Ten Championship for the third straight time. But how does the sign-stealing drama add to that, if at all?

Rival fans have had the first laugh following the developing news. They’ve pointed to Michigan’s fortunes changing from 2021 and discredited all the Wolverines’ accomplishments. While I highly, highly doubt the alleged improper method of stealing signs had any impact on the outcomes of any game (above and beyond simply stealing the signs from legal videos), from here on out, no one can claim malpractice.

With the staffer suspended and Michigan’s future opponents having ample time to change their signs, there’s no excuse for the James Franklin’s and Ryan Day’s of the world. Not that I’m saying any wins to date this year or in 2022 are tainted, but even for those who claim they are, a resounding win in Happy Valley against Penn State or at home against the Buckeyes would be clean and pure. They would put to bed the narrative Michigan needed the signs in order to win the big games recently. Winning the Big Ten this year would finally give this year’s team the time to shine in the national spotlight free from negativity and hate.

On the flip side, losing to Penn State or Ohio State would only amplify the detractors. Whether or not the NCAA finds anything in its investigation, the public narrative would continue to sway against the Michigan football program. Many insufferable pundits would use a loss as proof Michigan had to cheat to win.

Any rational Michigan fan knows sign-stealing is not the reason why the Wolverines are the back-to-back Big Ten champions. Offensive line play, stellar run defense and generational talents at the skill positions have been why.

However, at the core of this fiasco is the court of public appeal. Michigan has taken a public relations hit and likely will continue to as more and more about this story leaks out. Any possible NCAA punishments don’t worry me. What worries me is how this will hurt recruiting and Jim Harbaugh’s future as the head coach. Both could be directly attributed to public appeal.

There was already obvious pressure on this team to beat Penn State and Ohio State. In my eyes, that pressure has ratcheted up; it is now an opportunity to either end a narrative and focus on the good things this team has done, or it could push the narrative even further and spiral out of control.

Do you agree that winning the Big Ten would end the narrative Michigan is a cheating program? If not, why? How do you think the players on the team will handle the pressure? We know they say all the right things publicly, but how do you believe the team is handling the drama privately?

One thing I can say for sure is it’s going to be a fascinating next few months. You have to love college football.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”