Pick’em Podcast Week 9: Does Wisconsin (+14.5) have a chance to keep it close with OSU?

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. The Badgers, in Columbus last year, got their doors blown off in the early goings of the season.

But this is a brand new team, with a brand new head coach and a ton of new players via the transfer portal. Does Luke Fickell and the Badgers have what it takes to upset an Ohio State team coming off a top-10 win over Penn State? Von Lozon and Dan Plocher pick against the spread of that game in more in this week’s Pick’em Podcast!

Michigan State @ Minnesota (-7)

Colorado @ No. 23 UCLA (-17)

No. 6 Oklahoma (-10) @ Kansas

No. 20 Duke @ No. 18 Louisville (-4)

No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) @ Kentucky

No. 3 Ohio State (-14.5) @ Wisconsin

No. 8 Oregon (-6.5) @ No. 13 Utah

No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) vs. Florida

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/incvite/vZMsMTF

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”