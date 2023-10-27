As part of our pre-season coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

In this edition, we’ll dive into sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr.

Before coming to Michigan & what he’s done so far

Reed was the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan’s 2022 class, with the four-star center being ranked 35th overall, 8th among centers, and 3rd among recruits from Missouri on the 247 Composite. Michigan beat out MSU and Ohio State for Reed, who committed to play for the Wolverines on his birthday in August of 2021.

Reed was the backup center for the Wolverines last season, but he slowly earned more minutes with his rebounding and defense. He impressed Michigan fans in the overtime loss to Iowa, when he was able to guard Kris Murray, one of the top forwards in the Big Ten last year.

The big man averaged 3.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in just over 12 minutes per game. He truly provided an energy boost off the bench, and was fairly effective in a two-big lineup with Hunter Dickinson that Juwan Howard often used late in games thanks to the mismatches it provided and how well the two post players complemented each other.

Reed’s best performance of the season came in the victory at home over MSU, when Reed had a season-high in points (eight) and rebounds (10) while helping the Wolverines pick up a much-needed rivalry win.

Scouting report

The first thing you notice when you watch Reed is his effort. He’s an absolute menace on the offensive and defensive boards, he rolls hard to the rim after setting big screens, and he hustles on defense to protect the rim and get weakside blocks.

For someone whose 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, he’s got incredibly quick feet, allowing him to switch onto opposing guards without getting exposed.

He got his points around the rim on dump-down passes, lobs and easy put-backs, the fruit from his labor of crashing the glass. He got more confident in the post as the year went along, showing off a little baby hook after sealing off his defender with his large frame.

As fun as Reed was to watch in spurts last season, he was a limited player; he couldn’t create his own shot or score outside of 10 feet, he often got into foul trouble quickly, he didn’t have much stamina and he struggled to make free throws (40 percent on 1.9 attempts per game), which prevented him from staying on the floor late in games.

On a Michigan team that often got off to poor starts, Reed provided the energy on both ends to be a key spark plug off the bench.

Quotes from Media Day about Reed

“I’ve been developing my game, watching the film, taking the good, the bad and the ugly,” Reed said. “Really applying it on and off the court. First thing was working on my body, want to be in great shape and great condition for this upcoming season, working on my post game.”

“I’ve been losing weight and putting on muscle,” Reed said. “I’m around the same weight, 260, 265, around there, but instead of fat, it’s muscle.

Expected role at Michigan this season

After how well he played in spurts last season, and with the departure of Hunter Dickinson, Reed likely starts at the 5, sharing the front court with Grad Transfer Olivier Nkamhoua. He’ll need to stay out of foul trouble and get better from the free throw line to stay on the floor late in games.

The big man will have a larger role and be asked to play more minutes this season, but he seems confident in how he’s improved his body. He stayed in Ann Arbor to train all summer, and his hard work is evident; out of all the returnees, he appeared to undergo the biggest transformation at Media Day. He looked noticeably leaner without cutting weight, which is a hard thing for someone his size to do.

That added muscle and leaner figure should help him stay in games longer, which is what Michigan needs from him. He’s also been working on his offensive game outside of the post, showing off his ability to drive in the intrasquad scrimmage last Sunday (1:10 in clip below).

Much like his roommate Dug McDaniel, Reed will play a bigger role and could help Michigan exceed expectations if he takes a leap. McDaniel and Reed will likely run a lot of pick-and-roll this season, which could be an effective set for the Wolverines when they need a bucket.

Final Thought

Reed was a fan favorite last season for his effort on both ends, but that effort can’t be the only part of his game anymore. He put in the work this off-season, and with his improved offensive game and solid defense, he should be one of Michigan’s most important players. I’m excited to see how much he improves with a full year of college basketball under his belt.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”