Where Michigan ranks statistically on offense at the bye

Michigan’s ranked No. 2 in the nation, 8-0 on the season and currently have a bye week.

Here’s a look at where Michigan ranks on offense at the bye.

Michigan Football Offensive Rankings Stat Rank Data Stat Rank Data Total Offense 22 473.6 Passing Offense 76 231.9 Rushing Offense 9 241.7 Scoring Offense 7 42.7 Team Passing Efficiency 16 163.24 3rd Down Conversion % 17 0.494 Time Of Possession 9 33:54. First Downs 14 174 4th Down Conversion % 6 0.833 Completion % 2 0.737 Sacks Allowed 28 1.29 Red Zone Offense 22 0.923 Tackles For Loss Allowed 2 3

Michigan has the sixth ranked scoring offense, and this is with the starters sitting out most of the fourth quarter every game this season due to blowout victories. Michigan not only scores lots of points, but they’ve done it in a balanced manner this season.

Running back Blake Corum leads the nation in rushing touchdowns with 13.

Receiver Roman Wilson is second in the nation with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a Heisman frontrunner, is No. 1 in the nation in QBR (93.7), No. 2 in passer rating (204.3) and No. 2 in completion percentage (78.1).

After winning the Joe Moore Award in consecutive seasons, which goes to the best offensive line in the nation, the Michigan o-line has been solid again this season, ranking No. 2 in tackles for loss allowed.

Michigan’s offense has the ability to attack defenses in multiple ways and have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation they’re able to lean on. The biggest tests for Michigan’s offense await them in November. They’ll face Penn State’s No. 1 total defense and Ohio State’s No. 5 total defense. While those are two talented defenses, Michigan has to like their chances with the number of playmakers they have on offense this season. The rest of the season should be fun.